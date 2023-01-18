ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOWK

Korda, 1998 Australian Open champ Petr’s son, in 1st Slam QF

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — This was not a smooth ride for Sebastian Korda at the Australian Open on Sunday. An early deficit against a higher-seeded opponent. Some so-so serving. An up-and-down fifth-set tiebreaker filled with mistakes by both players. At the end — the very end — it was...
Ronaldo Shares Tweet After Rivalry Showdown With Messi

The two former La Liga rivals met on the same pitch during Thursday’s high-scoring exhibition match. View the original article to see embedded media. For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo shared the pitch as La Liga stars for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. On Thursday, the pair rejoined each other for an exhibition match between Messi’s PSG and the Riyadh All-Star XI, which is comprised of Saudi Pro League stars.

