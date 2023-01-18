Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Korda, 1998 Australian Open champ Petr’s son, in 1st Slam QF
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — This was not a smooth ride for Sebastian Korda at the Australian Open on Sunday. An early deficit against a higher-seeded opponent. Some so-so serving. An up-and-down fifth-set tiebreaker filled with mistakes by both players. At the end — the very end — it was...
Tennis-Czech Lehecka stuns sixth seed Auger-Aliassime at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka toppled sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6 6-3 7-6(2) 7-6(3) to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday, as the exit of yet another big name left the Grand Slam thin on star power for its second week.
WOWK
Ronaldo Shares Tweet After Rivalry Showdown With Messi
The two former La Liga rivals met on the same pitch during Thursday’s high-scoring exhibition match. View the original article to see embedded media. For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo shared the pitch as La Liga stars for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. On Thursday, the pair rejoined each other for an exhibition match between Messi’s PSG and the Riyadh All-Star XI, which is comprised of Saudi Pro League stars.
Comments / 0