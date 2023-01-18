ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 5

Related
KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program

PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
ARIZONA STATE
ophthalmologytimes.com

Arizona eye surgery network agrees to pay $1 million, end discriminatory policies towards people with disabilities

The United States Department of Justice originally filed the lawsuit in December 2021 on behalf of an elderly quadriplegic patient, alleging that Tempe, Arizona-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center was requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures. American Vision Partners was named as a codefendant.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

APS revealed to be top donor for Gov. Katie Hobbs inaugural fund

Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for Arizona Senate, House. Currently, Arizona joins Utah and Colorado as the only states where residents must be at least 25 to run for the Senate or House. Politics Unplugged: One-on-one with Rep. Ben Toma. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona pronoun bill advances but will likely never become law

On a party-line vote, the Arizona Senate Education Committee approved a bill (SB 1001) that would force school employees to only refer to students by their birth-given names, or nicknames "commonly associated with the student's name of record.” Teachers would need a parent's permission to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Gov. Hobbs' budget meets 1st hurdle at committee hearing

Gov. Katie Hobbs’ proposed budget met its first hurdle Tuesday. The Republican-majority Joint Appropriations Committee took issue with the governor’s approach, as it cuts spending on many items passed by the Legislature. One key example is Hobbs’ scale back of the expanded school voucher program from last year....
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona budget talks have barely begun – and there’s already talk of a shutdown

It’s barely the middle of January, but at the Arizona Capitol there’s already talk about July — and the very real possibility of a government shutdown. Republican lawmakers balked at the first budget proposal from new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. Last week, Hobbs released her spending wish list, which would eliminate the state’s school voucher program and spend $17.1 billion on education, housing and welfare programs.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona legislation would abolish state income tax

(The Center Square) – Although Arizona’s state income tax recently dropped to one of the lowest in the nation, a rookie lawmaker disagrees with the concept of having an income tax at all. Rep. Austin Smith, a West Valley Republican, filed House Bill 2395. He said taxpayers have...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona

A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas.  Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M

PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

House committee passes bill to eliminate grocery tax in AZ

The Arizona House Ways and Means Committee passed a bill that would eliminate tax on groceries Wednesday. More than 20 cities in the Phoenix area alone currently collect a tax on groceries. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Leo Biasiucci, says already rising prices at the grocery store make eliminating that extra...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Massive Jove Solar project in Arizona moves closer to reality

La Paz County, Arizona, could soon be the site of a large-scale solar energy facility if the U.S. government approves Jove Solar LLC’s application for a 30-year right-of-way grant. The project’s plan and the environmental concerns were discussed during a virtual public scoping meeting held by the Bureau of Land Management Tuesday.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
travelness.com

10 Must-Eat Arizona Food: Secret Local Food to Try

Arizona has so much to offer- beautiful desert vistas, unique cultures, shopping, dining, national parks, majestic mountains, and more! Eating out at restaurants is honestly one of my favorite pastimes and Arizona food has no shortage of iconic and downright delicious fares. Since we are so close to the Mexico...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy