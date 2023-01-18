Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona AG pauses execution warrants after Hobbs orders death penalty review
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said the state won’t ask for execution warrants while a review of the death penalty process ordered by Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday is ongoing. “My office will also pause all requests for warrants of execution while the review process is...
KTAR.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program
PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
KTAR.com
Democrat Greg Stanton makes decision on potential US Senate run in Arizona
PHOENIX — Democrat Greg Stanton is taking himself out of consideration for a run at the U.S. Senate seat in Arizona that will be up for grabs in 2024. Stanton announced Thursday he doesn’t intend to pursue the seat that is held by Krysten Sinema, who flipped from a Democrat to an independent in December.
KTAR.com
Details being worked out for Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas’ Arizona border visit, Gov. Hobbs says
PHONEIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs invited U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to see the border first-hand during her State of the State address on Jan. 9. Hobbs told reporters on Friday that details for his visit are being worked out with Mayorkas’ office. “We talked about...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Arizona eye surgery network agrees to pay $1 million, end discriminatory policies towards people with disabilities
The United States Department of Justice originally filed the lawsuit in December 2021 on behalf of an elderly quadriplegic patient, alleging that Tempe, Arizona-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center was requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures. American Vision Partners was named as a codefendant.
AZFamily
APS revealed to be top donor for Gov. Katie Hobbs inaugural fund
Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for Arizona Senate, House. Currently, Arizona joins Utah and Colorado as the only states where residents must be at least 25 to run for the Senate or House. Politics Unplugged: One-on-one with Rep. Ben Toma. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023...
kjzz.org
Arizona pronoun bill advances but will likely never become law
On a party-line vote, the Arizona Senate Education Committee approved a bill (SB 1001) that would force school employees to only refer to students by their birth-given names, or nicknames "commonly associated with the student's name of record.” Teachers would need a parent's permission to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
kjzz.org
Gov. Hobbs' budget meets 1st hurdle at committee hearing
Gov. Katie Hobbs’ proposed budget met its first hurdle Tuesday. The Republican-majority Joint Appropriations Committee took issue with the governor’s approach, as it cuts spending on many items passed by the Legislature. One key example is Hobbs’ scale back of the expanded school voucher program from last year....
kjzz.org
Arizona budget talks have barely begun – and there’s already talk of a shutdown
It’s barely the middle of January, but at the Arizona Capitol there’s already talk about July — and the very real possibility of a government shutdown. Republican lawmakers balked at the first budget proposal from new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. Last week, Hobbs released her spending wish list, which would eliminate the state’s school voucher program and spend $17.1 billion on education, housing and welfare programs.
Washington Examiner
Arizona legislation would abolish state income tax
(The Center Square) – Although Arizona’s state income tax recently dropped to one of the lowest in the nation, a rookie lawmaker disagrees with the concept of having an income tax at all. Rep. Austin Smith, a West Valley Republican, filed House Bill 2395. He said taxpayers have...
Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona
A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas. Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M
PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
Fronteras Desk
Hobbs' proposed budget puts state money toward addressing PFAS in AZ groundwater
In a budget proposal released this month, Gov. Katie Hobbs earmarked some state money for cleanup of PFAS — a group of chemicals found in many water sources that are linked to health problems like cancer. Known as forever chemicals, PFAS don’t break down naturally and are found in...
fox10phoenix.com
House Bill 2061 aims to ban Arizona cities from levying taxes on groceries: here's what you should know
PHOENIX - Arizona lawmakers are pushing to make groceries more affordable for some residents, by introducing a bill that would eliminate a tax on food items. Not everyone, however, is onboard with the proposed bill. Here's what you should know about House Bill 2061. What is HB 2061?. The bill...
kjzz.org
House committee passes bill to eliminate grocery tax in AZ
The Arizona House Ways and Means Committee passed a bill that would eliminate tax on groceries Wednesday. More than 20 cities in the Phoenix area alone currently collect a tax on groceries. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Leo Biasiucci, says already rising prices at the grocery store make eliminating that extra...
azbigmedia.com
Massive Jove Solar project in Arizona moves closer to reality
La Paz County, Arizona, could soon be the site of a large-scale solar energy facility if the U.S. government approves Jove Solar LLC’s application for a 30-year right-of-way grant. The project’s plan and the environmental concerns were discussed during a virtual public scoping meeting held by the Bureau of Land Management Tuesday.
Arizona university union works demand $25 minimum wage
A workers union at the University of Arizona is demanding that the campus-wide minimum wage is $25 per hour by 2025, saying that some campus workers make a 'poverty wage'
travelness.com
Comments / 5