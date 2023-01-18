ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Aggressive shrimp and surprising predators make life tough for spanner crabs

For years, fishers have suspected sharks of stealing their spanner crab catch. Now a University of the Sunshine Coast study has cleared sharks and instead uncovered three unexpected culprits taking a bite out of Australia's commercial crab industry. UniSC researchers teamed up with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and...
Phys.org

Carnivorous plants have turned to capturing mammal droppings

In a paper published today in the Annals of Botany, botanist Dr. Alastair Robinson, Manager Biodiversity Services at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, and colleagues in Western Australia, Queensland, Malaysia, and Germany have shown that some Nepenthes (tropical pitcher plants) are capturing more nitrogen, and therefore nutrients, from mammal droppings as compared to those that capture insects.
Phys.org

Desalination could give the Middle East water without damaging marine life. But it must be managed carefully

2 billion people live in "water stressed" countries. These are territories where more than 25% of the available freshwater resources are withdrawn for human use each year. Desalination—the process of removing salt from seawater—is increasingly being used to tackle water scarcity worldwide. Roughly 16,000 desalination plants now produce 35 trillion liters of freshwater annually. And Jordan, a country located north of the Red Sea, is planning a major desalination plant on the Gulf of Aqaba that will increase its desalination capacity from 4 billion to 350 billion liters each year.
Phys.org

Effective and reusable tandem catalyst developed for plastic waste conversion

The rapid growth of plastic waste is an ever-growing environmental and energy challenge. Selectively converting waste plastics to naphtha, a main feedstock for ethylene and the plastic industry, shows high potential to partially replace petroleum-route naphtha and alleviate global net carbon emissions. However, these active metals on supported catalysts with...
Phys.org

Anti-Asian discrimination cost Chinese restaurants $7.4 billion during the pandemic's first year, new study finds

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-China fervor stoked consumer discrimination that cost Chinese restaurants $7.4 billion in lost revenue in 2020—losses 18.4 percent greater than at other types of restaurants—according to a new study by researchers from Boston College, the University of Michigan, and Microsoft Research, published today in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.
Phys.org

DNA from domesticated chickens is tainting genomes of wild red junglefowl, finds study

The red junglefowl—the wild ancestor of the chicken—is losing its genetic diversity by interbreeding with domesticated birds, according to a new study led by Frank Rheindt of the National University of Singapore published January 19 in the journal PLOS Genetics. Humans domesticated the red junglefowl in tropical Asia...
Phys.org

Low-impact human recreation changes wildlife behavior

Even without hunting rifles, humans appear to have a strong negative influence on the movement of wildlife. A study of Glacier National Park hiking trails during and after a COVID-19 closure adds evidence to the theory that humans can create a "landscape of fear" like other apex predators, changing how species use an area simply with their presence.
MONTANA STATE
Phys.org

Approaching the terahertz regime: Room temperature quantum magnets switch states trillions of times per second

A class of nonvolatile memory devices, called MRAM, based on quantum magnetic materials, can offer a thousandfold performance beyond current state-of-the-art memory devices. The materials known as antiferromagnets were previously demonstrated to store stable memory states, but were difficult to read from. This new study, now published in Nature, paves an efficient way for reading the memory states, with the potential to do so incredibly quickly too.
Phys.org

Carbon capture: how does CO2 removal work?

With global temperatures still on the rise, even the most sceptical of scientists agree that carbon dioxide removal (CDR) is crucial to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. A new global assessment published Thursday says limiting global warming at liveable levels will be...
Phys.org

Climate change is threatening Madagascar's famous forests: Study shows how serious it is

Global climate change doesn't only cause the melting of polar ice caps, rising sea levels and extreme weather events. It also has a direct effect on many tropical habitats and the animals and plants that inhabit them. As fossil fuel emissions continue to drive climate change, large areas of land are forecast to become much hotter and drier by the end of this century.
Phys.org

Half-century of cyclone data puts researchers on track to explore future risks

Griffith University researchers have analyzed 50 years of tropical cyclone tracks to better understand their behavior in the hopes it could develop some level of prediction for future cyclones in light of our changing climate. Researchers from Griffith's Coastal and Marine Research Center used data from the Bureau of Meteorology...
Phys.org

US strengthens organic food protocols to counter fraud

The US Department of Agriculture on Thursday unveiled new rules to strengthen oversight of the "organic" label on food, after some significant fraud cases. The final rule, the most significant update to US organic food regulations since 1990, tightens certification requirements along the organic food supply chain, requires certificates for imported goods and beefs up inspection protocols.
IOWA STATE
Phys.org

Why Asia-Pacific tropical seas are flush with marine life

A new Flinders University study has found why Southeast Asian seas produce more fish than the world's largest coastal upwelling regions combined. While tropical oceans have been traditionally been considered low in both nutrients and phytoplankton productivity, Australian oceanographers have described this not the case, and how the effects of climate change may put this natural process at risk.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Soil and freshwater come under the spotlight in plastics-pollution fight

Growing awareness of microplastics in the ground and in freshwater highlights the need to tackle an environmental threat generally associated with oceans. On a recent stroll to his local supermarket in the southern German town of Bayreuth, Christian Laforsch decided to count how much plastic trash he passed. "It was...
AccuWeather

It's now 80 below zero F in the world's coldest city

(CNN) -- Thought your winter was cold? Temperatures in the world's coldest city have plunged to minus 62.7°C (minus 80.9 degrees Fahrenheit) -- the coldest in more than two decades, meteorologists say. That comes just two days after the city's previously set record of minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus...
Phys.org

Studying the feasibility of drones for collecting environmental data

Earth observation, also known as remote sensing, provides highly relevant information about the state and change of our planet every day via satellite data worldwide. The data can be used, for example, to gather information about heat islands in cities, droughts or the condition of forests. Earth observation is currently...

