Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Apostolic Temple hosts blood drive
SIDNEY — Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, Feb. 2, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give...
Sidney Daily News
OSU Alumni Club offering scholarships
SIDNEY — The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club is offering scholarships to any high school senior hoping to attend The Ohio State University in the fall. Applicants must be a Shelby County resident or attend a school in Shelby County. The club offers several scholarships ranging from $1,500 – $2,500. The $2,500 scholarship is renewable for four years.
dayton247now.com
Prominent dean of Dayton university announces retirement
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent leader in business education at a regional university has announced his retirement. He will be leaving behind a 35-year legacy in the region. Tom Traynor, dean of the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University, will retire from his position...
Sidney Daily News
Ferguson Construction awarded OSHA “Star” safety rating
SIDNEY — Ferguson Construction, with regional offices in Dayton, Columbus, and Indianapolis, has once again been awarded the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) “Star” rating. Approval into VPP is OSHA’s official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees who have exemplary achievement in the prevention and control of occupational safety and health hazards, and the development, implementation, and continuous improvement of their safety and health management system.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 23, at noon in the conference room. The regular meeting will follow. Items on the agenda for the regular meeting includes administrative reports by the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach...
Sidney Daily News
Barhorst sworn in to serve Ohio’s 85th House District
COLUMBUS – State Representative Tim Barhorst, R-Fort Loramie, took the oath of office recently for his first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives’ 135th General Assembly. He represents the 85th House District, which consists of all of Champaign and Shelby counties and the southern portion of Logan County.
Sidney Daily News
Bank offers Welcome Home grants
MINSTER — Minster Bank is offering the Welcome Home Program sponsored by The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati has established a set-aside Affordable Housing Program (AHP) funds to help create homeownership. Home funds are available to Minster Bank as grants to assist homebuyers.
Sidney Daily News
Shoemaker announces retirement from Sidney Police
SIDNEY — Patrol Captain and Interim Police Chief William Shoemaker, who has served the city’s police department since 1997, announced his retirement effective Aug. 2, 2023, ending a nearly 26-year public service career. Shoemaker has been one of Sidney’s most dedicated officers throughout his tenured career. Shoemaker...
Community market to host grand opening in Dayton today
DAYTON — District Market, a community market, will hold their grand opening today in Dayton. The grand opening will take place at the market’s location at 200 Wayne Avenue at 2:00 p.m. >>Ohio AG sues fake home warranty company after more than 1,200 consumers complaints. Five merchants will...
Sidney Daily News
Learn the ins and outs of the SPD
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is once again hosting a Citizens Police Academy for the community to gain a more in depth knowledge of the inner workings of the Sidney Police Department and what officers do daily to protect the community. The Citizens Police Academy has been a...
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
mercy.com
Mercy Health – Springfield Names New Chief Operations Officer for Medical Group
Mercy Health – Springfield announced today that Shane Hardy has been named the new chief operations officer for its medical group, effective Jan. 30. Shane is not a new face to the ministry, having joined Bon Secours Mercy Health in 2010 as director of financial planning for the Cincinnati market. After successfully leading the financial team in budgeting, forecasting and long-term planning, he progressed to a position as chief financial officer for Mercy Health’s HealthSpan insurance organization.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— John Morton has opened a fish, oyster and poultry stand at the corner of Ohio avenue and Court Street. In Washington, the question of granting belligerent rights to the Cuban insurgents continued to be argued in the House of Representatives. 100 Years. January 20, 1923.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
Stimulus 2023: Monthly program to issue $300 payments to recipients for two years
Anyone living in two townships in Ohio may be eligible to participate in a program that would give them $300 every month.
Sidney Daily News
Commissioners tackle lengthy project list in 2022
SIDNEY — Shelby County officials entered 2022 with an ambitious list of projects. Unfortunately supply issues, a tight labor supply and inflation have affected our progress. “We are happy to have most of our projects under contract as each new bid shows the strains of inflation. A new garage proposal received no bids and other projects are being scrutinized as the projected bid amount will no longer work,” said Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann.
Dayton Area Rugby Club still rebuilding after fire
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s been nearly three years since a fire sparked on the grounds of the Dayton Area Rugby Club. Crews say it was suspected arson. They’ve started rebuilding, but they still have a long way to go and are looking to bring in donations to do more work this summer. The club […]
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
Sidney Daily News
First United Methodist Church, Partners in Hope host benefit concert
TROY — The Troy First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a free benefit concert featuring Tawnie Johnson, organ, and Jonathan E. Kampfe, cello, with special guests Sarah Patton and Matthew Latawiec. The concert will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the First United...
Comments / 1