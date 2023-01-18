Iowa representatives have been assigned to the U.S. House committees that write tax and spending plans. The week-long voting for speaker pushed back the process of committee assignments in the U.S. House. Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull is now a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion will remain on the Appropriations Committee. Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant is on the House Ag Committee, which will be writing the next Farm Bill. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of LeClaire is now on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. That committee oversees the wide range of issues in congress, including public health and telecommunications.

