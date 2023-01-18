Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Falcon school board votes on snow makeup dates
HAWARDEN—A total of 15 minutes to the school day will be added to the West Sioux School District daily to help makeup hours missed due to inclement weather. Five minutes will be added to the start of the school day and 10 to the end of the day, meaning 15 minutes will be added into the core times of the educational day.
bigcountry1077.com
Area School Districts Starting to Look At Snow Day Make-Up Options
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Mother Nature has been less than kind when it comes to winter weather through the first half of the winter season and that led to a number of area school districts being left with a decision on how to make up the growing number of snow days.
nwestiowa.com
High school students solve business problems at NWC
ORANGE CITY—More than 80 high school students from across the region convened Tuesday on the campus of Northwestern College in Orange City to help a real business solve a real problem. The INNOVATE Competition is in its fifth year, and this year, the sponsoring business was Demco Products, the...
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County’s museums seeking more public funds
SIBLEY—Three Osceola County museums were the main topic of the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10. Janet Stofferan, curator of McCallum Museum in Sibley, made a general request of $4,000 for each museum — an increase from $3,000 each received last year — before explaining how her facility would use any funds received. DeBoer Grocery Museum in Ashton and Tracy House Museum in Ocheyedan were the other two petitioning groups.
2 finalists for Sioux City Community School District superintendent announced
The Sioux City Community School District has announced the two finalists for the school district's superintendent.
nwestiowa.com
Birders participant in N'West Iowa count
REGIONAL—On the last Saturday morning in December, Chris Anderson and Peter Binstock made the drive from Sioux Falls, SD, to northwest Lyon County to cover an area included in a Christmas Bird Count based out of Canton, SD. Their day started at 5 a.m., playing taped calls in the...
kicdam.com
City of Spencer Closing in on Design for North Y Expansion
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the City of Spencer is starting to make some progress on coming up with a design for the highly publicized North Y Expansion project on the north end of town. Engineer Jim Thiesse told the City Council on Monday there are still a few...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen leads ice fishing clinic
SIOUX CENTER—Dressed head to toe in cold weather gear, Rowan Oostra plants his knees into the snow next to his fourth hole in the ice during a recent visit to the frozen water at Sandy Hollow Recreation Area. There, he drops in his fish finder to see if anything...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, January 20, 2023
Iowa representatives have been assigned to the U.S. House committees that write tax and spending plans. The week-long voting for speaker pushed back the process of committee assignments in the U.S. House. Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull is now a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion will remain on the Appropriations Committee. Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant is on the House Ag Committee, which will be writing the next Farm Bill. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of LeClaire is now on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. That committee oversees the wide range of issues in congress, including public health and telecommunications.
Siouxland food delivery drivers deal with the snow
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — During Wednesday’s snowstorm, many Siouxlanders decided to stay home for the day. However, some were busier than ever. While many residents stayed huddled indoors after the snow, the food delivery service, The Market Delivers, took to the streets to bring to-go orders to Siouxlanders. While people were home, waiting for […]
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
KELOLAND TV
Snow Lasting into the Morning: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, January 18
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While temperatures look normal for this time a year, we are watching heavy snowfall in southern KELOLAND, and even farther south. We have a northeastern breeze that will linger into the day tomorrow as well. For tonight and tomorrow morning there are Winter Weather...
siouxlandnews.com
Jolly Time Popcorn keeps it in the family as company continues to grow in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thursday, January 19th is National Popcorn Day and one of the world's most recognizable popcorn brands is right here in Sioux City. We're available in about 99% of all major grocery stores in all 50 states in over 40 countries across the world. They are...
nwestiowa.com
Hulstein vying for NISO guest conductor role
SIOUX CENTER—The opportunity to be a guest conductor for the Northwest Iowa Symphony orchestra is music to the ears of one Celebrity Conductor contestant. “Being given this honor would be such a blessing; being able to conduct again would be such a wonder experience,” said Julie Hulstein, 64, of Sioux Center.
Sioux City Fire Rescue quickly extinguishes fire in small business
A fire in a small business was swiftly handled by the Sioux City Fire Rescue team on Saturday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
agupdate.com
CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota
CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’
You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
