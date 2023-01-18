ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Nick Kyrgios gets handsy with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios isn’t shying away from Australian Open headlines despite his withdrawal from the tournament. The Australian, who pulled out of the competition due to a knee injury, was seen with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in the player warm-up area at Melbourne Park, where Kyrgios embraced her from behind and put his hands on her chest, according to a recent video that has emerged on Twitter. Hatzi, a Sydney-based style blogger, has been by Kyrgios’ side since late 2021. She expressed support for her 27-year-old beau on Monday in the wake of his decision not to compete at this year’s tournament. “Devastated,” Hatzi began...
tennisuptodate.com

Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"

Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
Larry Brown Sports

Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal

Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
tennisuptodate.com

"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
atptour.com

Djokovic Meets Dimitrov At Australian Open As Murray Returns After Marathon

After an eventful first five days at the 2023 Australian Open, Saturday's action will narrow the men's singles field to 16 as the third round draws to a close. Two men's matches feature on Rod Laver Arena — Novak Djokovic vs. Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur vs. Benjamin Bonzi — while Andy Murray takes on 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in a Margaret Court Arena evening match.
WSOC Charlotte

Djokovic bothered by leg, heckler during Australian Open win

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out his bothersome hamstring. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop.
tennisuptodate.com

"Next time be mindful with what you post": Djokovic hits back at supposedly defying rules with bathroom break during opening win

Novak Djokovic hit back at Eurosport for posting about him 'defying' the umpire to go to the bathroom urging the broadcast to check facts before making a post. Eurosport posted about Djokovic rushing off to the bathroom despite not it being the usual toilet break. The broadcaster captioned the video posted on social media "Novak Djokovic defied the umpire to take an early bathroom break in his first match at the Australian Open."
The Associated Press

Australian Open lookahead: Murray tries to add another win

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY Andy Murray will try to overcome whatever lingering exhaustion he might have after two five-set matches and more than 10 hours of action at the Australian Open when he plays Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the fourth round. Murray played the longest match of his career to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis across 5 hours, 45 minutes in the second round. That came after a match that lasted nearly 5 hours in the first round. Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park. He is bidding to...
wtatennis.com

Australian Open Day 5 preview: Keys among surging Americans

While Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys were leading the Americans to victory at the inaugural United Cup in Sydney, across the Tasman Sea, Coco Gauff was sprinting to the title in Auckland. They all arrived in Melbourne oozing with the kind of confidence that only comes from winning and were...
NECN

Novak Djokovic Secures Spot in Australian Open Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic booked himself a spot into the 2023 Australian Open fourth round in a late night victory at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night. The Serbian world No. 5 battled past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to become one match closer to claiming his 10th Australian Open singles title and tying a record of 22 Grand Slam titles won with Rafael Nadal.
NBC Sports

Nadal MRI shows hurt left hip flexor; recovery of 6-8 weeks

MELBOURNE, Australia – Rafael Nadal injured his left hip flexor during his loss at the Australian Open and could need about six to eight weeks to fully recover, his manager said Thursday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had an MRI exam at a hospital in Melbourne under his doctor’s...

