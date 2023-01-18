Read full article on original website
Nick Kyrgios gets handsy with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios isn’t shying away from Australian Open headlines despite his withdrawal from the tournament. The Australian, who pulled out of the competition due to a knee injury, was seen with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in the player warm-up area at Melbourne Park, where Kyrgios embraced her from behind and put his hands on her chest, according to a recent video that has emerged on Twitter. Hatzi, a Sydney-based style blogger, has been by Kyrgios’ side since late 2021. She expressed support for her 27-year-old beau on Monday in the wake of his decision not to compete at this year’s tournament. “Devastated,” Hatzi began...
Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"
Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray throws tantrum after being denied a bathroom break during match
Andy Murray claimed an epic five-set victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis in Wednesday's second round of the Australian Open. Their battle lasted five hours and 45 minutes, so one would think numerous bathroom breaks would be necessary. But when Murray requested a trip to the restroom at 3 a.m., he was denied -- and wasn't happy about it.
Maria Sakkari rages at Australian Open over opponent's screaming during match
Maria Sakkari, the No. 6 seed in the Australian Open, was upset over her opponent's yelling and screaming during their second-round match on Tuesday.
Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal
Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“They can see that the media are publicly lynching me” : Djokovic furious after the Eurosport x toilet break incident
Following his win over Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic addressed the issue of incorrect reporting by Eurosport about his toilet break in his first-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena. Across their social media, Eurosport posted video footage of Novak taking the toilet break...
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
Inside Jessica Pegula’s marriage to Taylor Gahagen, sports executive who’s risen through ranks in the family empire
RANKED third in the world, Jessica Pegula is one of U.S. tennis' brightest stars. A four-time Grand Slam finalist, Pegula, 28, rose to third in the world in 2022 after reaching the Australian, U.S., and French Open quarter-finals last year, along with the third round at Wimbledon. With a career...
Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang to compete for $1 million ... pickleball prize
Tennis legends Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang will go head-to-head later this year in pursuit of a $1 million prize -- playing pickleball.
Djokovic Meets Dimitrov At Australian Open As Murray Returns After Marathon
After an eventful first five days at the 2023 Australian Open, Saturday's action will narrow the men's singles field to 16 as the third round draws to a close. Two men's matches feature on Rod Laver Arena — Novak Djokovic vs. Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur vs. Benjamin Bonzi — while Andy Murray takes on 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in a Margaret Court Arena evening match.
Djokovic bothered by leg, heckler during Australian Open win
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out his bothersome hamstring. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop.
‘It’s not good at all to be honest’ – Novak Djokovic’s injury admission as he prepares for Australian Open third round
‘’It’s up to God, and my physio to help me…’’
Rafael Nadal injury update: Hip trouble lead to 22-time Grand Slam winner's early Australian Open exit
Defending Australian Open champion and No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal fell to Mackenzie McDonald during Tuesday's second round after aggravating a left hip injury in the second set. He finished the match, but an MRI showed that the Spanish star will need some time to recover. "Good afternoon. I have...
"Next time be mindful with what you post": Djokovic hits back at supposedly defying rules with bathroom break during opening win
Novak Djokovic hit back at Eurosport for posting about him 'defying' the umpire to go to the bathroom urging the broadcast to check facts before making a post. Eurosport posted about Djokovic rushing off to the bathroom despite not it being the usual toilet break. The broadcaster captioned the video posted on social media "Novak Djokovic defied the umpire to take an early bathroom break in his first match at the Australian Open."
Australian Open lookahead: Murray tries to add another win
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY Andy Murray will try to overcome whatever lingering exhaustion he might have after two five-set matches and more than 10 hours of action at the Australian Open when he plays Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the fourth round. Murray played the longest match of his career to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis across 5 hours, 45 minutes in the second round. That came after a match that lasted nearly 5 hours in the first round. Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park. He is bidding to...
Australian Open Day 5 preview: Keys among surging Americans
While Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys were leading the Americans to victory at the inaugural United Cup in Sydney, across the Tasman Sea, Coco Gauff was sprinting to the title in Auckland. They all arrived in Melbourne oozing with the kind of confidence that only comes from winning and were...
Novak Djokovic Secures Spot in Australian Open Fourth Round
Novak Djokovic booked himself a spot into the 2023 Australian Open fourth round in a late night victory at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night. The Serbian world No. 5 battled past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to become one match closer to claiming his 10th Australian Open singles title and tying a record of 22 Grand Slam titles won with Rafael Nadal.
2023 Australian Open Day Six Schedule featuring Djokovic, Bencic, Murray, Rublev and more
The sixth day of the Australian Open brings us some interesting matches such as Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut and we'll also see Djokovic try to continue his journey to a 10th. Novak Djokovic will be on the courts tomorrow as he'll play Grigor Dimitrov and it will be...
Nadal MRI shows hurt left hip flexor; recovery of 6-8 weeks
MELBOURNE, Australia – Rafael Nadal injured his left hip flexor during his loss at the Australian Open and could need about six to eight weeks to fully recover, his manager said Thursday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had an MRI exam at a hospital in Melbourne under his doctor’s...
