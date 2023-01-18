When Pretty Brayah was pregnant in high school, the people closest to her doubted she would amount to anything. Now, the Detroit rapper has got one thing to say: “If my family hating, fuck’em. Like incest.” “Not Us” starts out in a reflective mood with twinkly piano, but then the beat drops and she takes her shots: Why is your icon among her Instagram story viewers if you hate her so much? Why are you bitches still scary-looking when it’s not October? At times, she seems to be cackling like Miranda Killgallen, knowing that she doesn’t need any approval to actualize her dreams or a clique to do her dirty work.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO