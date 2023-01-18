Read full article on original website
Athena Brownfield's caretaker appeared to post eerie Instagram photos after toddler's suspected murder
Alysia Adams, an Oklahoma caretaker charged in connection with the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, appeared to post Instagram selfies after the toddler's death.
Teen traded a puppy for a shotgun, then used it on his little brother
A teen was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged after allegedly killing his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he traded for a puppy. Eighteen-year-old Devin Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapons counts in the killing of Dylan King on Dec. 30. Wilson...
New York Post
Two dead and four wounded in separate shootings in NYC
Two people were killed and four others were wounded in separate shootings in The Bronx and Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder near 1432 E. 46th in Flatlands around 9:15 p.m., cops said. Both victims were privately transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where the 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead, according to police. The 28-year-old, whom police described as “highly uncooperative,” is recovering in stable condition. No arrests have been made. In the Bronx, a 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach and 29-year-old male was shot in the...
Boldy James Involved in Serious Car Accident, Is in Stable Condition, Rep Says
Boldy James was involved in a “serious two-car accident” in the Detroit metropolitan area this past Monday (January 9), according to his representative. The rapper was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and suffered broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. Following extensive surgery, James has been released from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition.
03 Greedo Released From Prison on Parole
03 Greedo has been released on parole from the Texas prison where he had been held since 2018, when he received a 20-year sentence for drug and gun possession. After a successful parole hearing in late June, Greedo spent the past several weeks completing a program to earn his freedom. He put out a mixtape celebrating his release, Free 03, on Tuesday, January 10.
Listen to Pretty Brayah’s “Not Us”: The Ones
When Pretty Brayah was pregnant in high school, the people closest to her doubted she would amount to anything. Now, the Detroit rapper has got one thing to say: “If my family hating, fuck’em. Like incest.” “Not Us” starts out in a reflective mood with twinkly piano, but then the beat drops and she takes her shots: Why is your icon among her Instagram story viewers if you hate her so much? Why are you bitches still scary-looking when it’s not October? At times, she seems to be cackling like Miranda Killgallen, knowing that she doesn’t need any approval to actualize her dreams or a clique to do her dirty work.
