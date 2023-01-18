Michigan State (13-6, 5-3) vs. Indiana (12-6, 3-4) Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Game notes: Michigan State's next stop in the conference journey this season takes them to Bloomington, to face the Indiana Hoosiers. Despite a 3-4 league record, the Hoosiers are winners of two straight, the last of which coming in the road at rival Illinois Thursday. If the Spartans want to win inside of the leagues great venues, Assembly Hall, they'll need to contain on of the league's best players, Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jackson-Davis is among the league leaders in points, rebounds and shooting percentage.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 45 MINUTES AGO