Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. It is true that times have changed, but the industry hasn't done itself any favors recently when it comes to its reputation. Concerning the fabric of financial services, things are never that straightforward. The last year has demonstrated that there has indeed been fraud, manipulation and illegal activity involving crypto, although not directly related to crypto.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO