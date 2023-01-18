Read full article on original website
Related
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target
Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
fox56news.com
Four Player Props to Target for Divisional Round
Can Dak Prescott go back-to-back games without an interception? You can bet he won’t. The Divisional Round of the NFL postseason features some great matchups, none bigger than the Bengals at Bills (will Damar Hamlin make an appearance?) and Cowboys at 49ers! We also have a potential shootout set up in Kansas City between the Jaguars and Chiefs, and a possible upset alert game when the Giants visit the NFC’s No. 1-seeded Eagles. Here’s a few of the props I like this weekend, and you can find them (and many more) over at SI Sportsbook! Also, be sure to check out the picks from our Princess of Props, Jen Piacenti, and fantasy experts Frankie Taddeo and Shawn Childs!
fox56news.com
Report: Bronny James Timeline for College Commitment Set
The high school senior has reportedly narrowed his choices down to three. Bronny James has narrowed his college choices down to his top three, as Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reports the high school senior will choose between Ohio State, USC and Oregon. According to the report, James is expected to make a decision following Sierra Canyon’s season, which should end sometime in late February or early March.
fox56news.com
NC State’s Terquavion Smith Taken to Hospital After Fall vs. UNC
The Wolfpack star was stretchered off the court following a hard foul in Saturday’s game. View the original article to see embedded media. NC State guard Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court after a terrifying fall driving to the basket during the Wolfpack’s 80–69 loss to North Carolina on Saturday.
Comments / 0