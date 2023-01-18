ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested

By Miabelle Salzano
 3 days ago

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs.

After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four robberies, three of which took place in Hayward, and seized two firearms. The second suspect had been arrested several days prior, according to officials.

During one of the robberies, two French bulldogs were stolen, according to police. One of the puppies, Chapo, was recovered during the standoff on Geneva Avenue.

The second puppy, who goes by Square and is about three months old, is still missing.

Square, the French Bulldog puppy, is still missing after being stolen. (Hayward Police Department)

Anyone with information as to Square's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Scinto at 510-293-3390.

This was a joint effort by the Hayward Police Department, the Sacramento Police Department and the Union City Police Department.

Kawaii Cube
3d ago

These criminals are career criminals and done many horrible times probably including murder but not caught on murder charges. What are consequences for serial armed robberies? Judge might say one month in jail is good enough.

