Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Related
KVAL
BCSO: Traffic violation leads to major drug arrest
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 1:05 a.m. a Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on Alta Vista Drive near Grant Avenue in the city of Corvallis for a traffic violation, according to police officials. Upon further investigation the driver...
KVAL
Police investigating deadly shooting in Eugene on W. 18th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — On January 19 at approximately 11:14 P.M., the Eugene Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 2810 W. 18th Avenue, according to a release from EPD. According to police officials, arriving units found one person deceased inside of the residence, and a second...
KVAL
Sheriff's Office: Possibly armed subject reported near Creswell High School
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says that around 3:39 p.m. Thursday afternoon they received information from a Creswell School District employee saying that a person was laying in the grass near Creswell High School, and possibly armed with a gun; the employee who had made the report received the information second-hand.
KVAL
Eugene police officer recognized for helping teen leave life on the street
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is recognizing one of its EPD Downtown Team officers for helping a young woman reconnect with her family and get off the streets. On Saturday, January 14, Eugene Police Downtown Officer Allison Jordan was flagged down about a 19-year-old in distress at the LTD Market Station. She located the young woman (pseudonym Abby) and found she had been transported to Eugene by some of her acquaintances, who then abandoned her without a phone, vehicle, or money. She only had a purse and a small bag with her and appeared disheveled. She told Officer Jordan she had never been arrested and had never had to sleep out on the streets. She never wanted to be on the street again after barely being able to sleep at a local shelter. Officer Jordan realized the experience had opened “Abby’s” eyes and she was hopeful this was enough to motivate “Abby” and cause a big change.
KVAL
Police: Suspect identified, charged in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department has released the identity of the suspect involved in a shooting Wednesday, January 18. 53-year-old William Elliott Saffery of Roseburg is lodged at the Douglas County Jail, the police department said in a news release. Saffery is charged with:. Assault in the...
KVAL
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
KVAL
Valley River Center model railroad show chugging along through Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — The Valley River Center model railroad show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday during regular mall hours. The Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club teams up with the mall once a year for the family-focused event. There are three different model train displays throughout the mall...
KVAL
EPD seeks public assistance identifying person of interest in arson cases
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a series of arson fires. EPD says the fires have occurred in the Eugene areas of Taney, Berntzen, Hawthorne, and Marshall. The first arson incident occurred in the morning on...
KVAL
Drivers slow down, elk and deer winter migration
Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are warning drivers to be extra careful of elk and deer on the highway. When it gets colder, and the food runs low elk and deer move down to lower elevations to find something to eat. This migration often means the animals are crossing major...
KVAL
Sherm's Thunderbird Market donates trailer load of food to Feeding Umpqua
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On Friday January 20, Steve Olsrud of Sherm’s Thunderbird and Food for Less Markets accompanied one of their semi-trucks as they continue their annual tradition of donating a trailer load of food to Feeding Umpqua, the regional food bank for Douglas County operated by UCAN.
KVAL
City of Eugene, EWEB on proposed sale of riverfront property.
EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
KVAL
Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown
“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
KVAL
Springfield State of the City Address highlights
“Be courageous and serve. When you have the courage to follow your dreams, Springfield is better for it.”. A message about courage from Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon, in his State of the City Address at the Wildish Theater Thursday night. The speech highlighted some of the issues the city has...
KVAL
Arcimoto announces closing of $12 million public offering
EUGENE, Ore. — Just days after halting vehicle production and seeking bankruptcy protection, Eugene-based Arcimoto announced the closing of $12 million public offering. The company made the announcement in a press release Saturday. The company says they plan to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay the...
KVAL
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
KVAL
WOW Hall survivor moving forward: 'You've got to still live life'
EUGENE, Ore. — Aaleigha Tynan has a scar. "It just was the wrong place, wrong time thing for me." She still attends physical therapy and still can't remember the exact sequence of events from that night. "Maybe if I had stayed inside three more minutes, it wouldn't have happened...
KVAL
Kitchen volunteers needed for Roseburg Senior Center and Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center is asking for volunteers to help prepare and serve meals for homeless guests when the warming center is offered and on an on-going basis to bring back senior buffets each week from Mondays through Saturdays. The senior center is currently only able...
KVAL
Egan Warming Center to open Sunday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will open again Sunday night, Jan. 22, and is on standby Monday and Tuesday. Egan is not open Saturday night (Jan. 21) Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church until midnight. Information and links also available at eganwarmingcenters.org. Please consider signing...
KVAL
OSU student travels to Antarctica in quest to find world's oldest piece of ice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — When you think of ice, you probably don't think of it being the color green. But Julia Peterson, an Oregon State University PhD student, says she and her colleagues are searching for just that. "It's really got this like green tint to it at the bottom,...
KVAL
Oregon State gymnastics bounces back in home quad meet
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team was sitting at .500 coming into their first home quad meet of the season at 3-3. But what better way to gain a little confidence than competing in front of your home crowd?. The Beavers were back at Gill Coliseum...
Comments / 0