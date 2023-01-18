Read full article on original website
Possible Severe Weather for Southern Central Alabama Mid-Week
It seems like we have had a severe weather threat every week in the New Year. Wait, we have. Now, we are closely monitoring a system that “will advance across the region by the middle of next week. This system may provide a threat of strong to severe storms across southern portions of Central Alabama,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Another severe weather setup taking shape next week
The National Weather Service in Mobile issued an update on Friday afternoon about the planned Mobile radar maintenance scheduled to begin Monday. The weather service said forecasters will monitor trends this weekend and make an official “go” or “no go” decision on going forward with the project on Monday.
Alabamians Should Stay Aware Ahead of Potential Severe Weather
A system of strong storms will enter Alabama late tonight and into the early Thursday morning hours. One of the issues of this potential severe weather threat is the timeframe because it could occur when people are sleeping and unaware. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the main...
At least seven dead after tornadoes batter Black Belt last week, Hale and Perry spared from casualties
A line of destructive thunderstorms crossed Alabama last week, bringing with them heavy rains, high winds, and tornadoes. This was the second outbreak of severe weather in 2023 and the first tornado event of the new year. The storms downed trees and damaged homes and other structures in Hale and...
Alabama residents can get replacement SNAP benefits after Autauga tornado
Recipients of SNAP benefits who lost food items in the Jan. 12 tornadoes may be eligible for free replacements. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for recipients who “experienced storm-related food losses” in the six affected counties – Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Alabama history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Alabama using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance for Jan. 12 tornadoes, storms
People in three more Alabama counties are now eligible for federal assistance in the wake of last’s weeks storms and tornadoes after FEMA added Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties to the designated disaster area. The Jan. 12 storms killed six people and left a trail of destruction in its...
Low Visibility: Dense Fog Advisory for Numerous Alabama Counties
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
Do Morel Mushrooms Grow In Alabama?
This article is not meant to be a definitive guide for harvesting morel mushrooms. As with all mushrooms, if you are not 100% sure of what you have, don't eat them! Please do your own research and be safe!
UPDATE: Elmore, Coosa and Hale Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Tornado Relief
Tornado victims in Elmore, Coosa and Hale counties can now join those in Dallas and Autauga counties in being eligible for federal help. People in these counties can apply for individual assistance from the Jan. 12 tornadoes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That aid may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
St. Clair County Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen in Tuscaloosa
A Central Alabama woman has been declared missing and was last seen in Tuscaloosa, police in St. Clair County said Friday. The sheriff's office there said 42-year-old Pamela Jaye has been missing since early Thursday morning. Jaye, who lives in the Chula Vista Mountain area of Alabama, was last seen...
Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop
The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
Mid-January Severe Weather, Devastating Tornadoes Slammed Alabama
Severe weather in Alabama brought devastating tornadoes, damaging winds, and up to golf-ball-sized hail across the state on Thursday, January 12. The active weather started that morning and lasted into the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service in Birmingham is continuing to complete storm surveys to identify the number of...
Where does Alabama rank in education?
Governor Kay Ivey set the goal of Alabama ranking within the top 30 states in math and reading, but this begs the question where does Alabama rank currently in those subjects?
New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama
(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
Alabama football offers speedy Florida WR Santonyo Isaac
Santonyo Isaac earned an offer from Alabama football Friday. Isaac attends Tampa Bay Tech High School in Florida, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. The sophomore currently holds 21 D1 offers after the Crimson Tide offered him. Alabama’s running back coach Robert Gillespie informed Isaac of...
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
ALDOT to Repair Portion of I-20/59 Westbound Next Week Following Accident Damage
The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin repairs to portions of I-20/59 westbound in Tuscaloosa Monday following damage that occurred during an accident last week. In a release, ALDOT spokesperson John McWilliams said an inspection revealed parts of the bridge west of Exit 71 received damage after a tractor-trailer overturned on January 13.
