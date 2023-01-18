ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Related
Praise 93.3

Possible Severe Weather for Southern Central Alabama Mid-Week

It seems like we have had a severe weather threat every week in the New Year. Wait, we have. Now, we are closely monitoring a system that “will advance across the region by the middle of next week. This system may provide a threat of strong to severe storms across southern portions of Central Alabama,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
AL.com

Another severe weather setup taking shape next week

The National Weather Service in Mobile issued an update on Friday afternoon about the planned Mobile radar maintenance scheduled to begin Monday. The weather service said forecasters will monitor trends this weekend and make an official “go” or “no go” decision on going forward with the project on Monday.
MOBILE, AL
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Alabama history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Alabama using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Low Visibility: Dense Fog Advisory for Numerous Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Elmore, Coosa and Hale Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Tornado Relief

Tornado victims in Elmore, Coosa and Hale counties can now join those in Dallas and Autauga counties in being eligible for federal help. People in these counties can apply for individual assistance from the Jan. 12 tornadoes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That aid may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop

The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Mid-January Severe Weather, Devastating Tornadoes Slammed Alabama

Severe weather in Alabama brought devastating tornadoes, damaging winds, and up to golf-ball-sized hail across the state on Thursday, January 12. The active weather started that morning and lasted into the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service in Birmingham is continuing to complete storm surveys to identify the number of...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama

(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football offers speedy Florida WR Santonyo Isaac

Santonyo Isaac earned an offer from Alabama football Friday. Isaac attends Tampa Bay Tech High School in Florida, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. The sophomore currently holds 21 D1 offers after the Crimson Tide offered him. Alabama’s running back coach Robert Gillespie informed Isaac of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

