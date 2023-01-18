ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Black Enterprise

School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window

Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
americanmilitarynews.com

21-year-old trainee charged with murder of Fort Rucker soldier who died in shovel attack

A 21-year-old private at Fort Rucker has been charged with murder in the death of a fellow soldier. Private Brian Jones, a trainee attending an Army air traffic control operator course at Fort Rucker, has been in custody since the Jan. 10 killing of Pvt. Abdul Latifu, Army Times reported. Jones now faces a murder charge under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and will remain in custody until trial as the military justice system does not provide an opportunity for bail.
FORT RUCKER, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

Over a dozen teens, staffer hospitalized after fights at SC National Guard facility

Several teenagers who are participants in a youth academy housed at an area military base were hospitalized from Tuesday rioting, officials said. The incident involved members of the South Carolina Job and Youth ChalleNGe programs at the McCrady Training Center, U.S. National Guard Major Gen. Van McCarty said Tuesday night at a news conference. The facility is on Leesburg Road near U.S. 601.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Cops arrest elderly woman over $77 trash bill

An Alabama woman was arrested for failing to pay her $77 late trash bill, according to a recently released police bodycam video. Marth Menefield, 82, of Alabama, originally thought the two officers from the Valley Police Department were joking when they arrived at her home on Nov. 27 and said they were there to arrest her.
VALLEY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy