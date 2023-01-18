ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Man sentenced to prison for killing beloved Worcester Public Schools employee

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 killing of a beloved Worcester Public Schools employee.

Jose Melendez, 60, was sentenced to serve 17 to 19 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday in Worcester Superior Court to charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Sandra Hehir, who worked as a middle school instructional assistant, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early announced in a news release.

Hehir, 49, was found dead in her Congress Street apartment in Worcester on Feb. 5, 2017. An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined her death was a homicide.

DNA profiles from evidence collected at the scene of the murder were consistent with the DNA of Melendez and it linked him to Ms. Hehir and her apartment, Early’s office said.

Hehir worked for more than a decade in the Worcester Public Schools. She was known as “Buffy” to friends and family.

“Buffy was beautiful inside and out...she loved her students,” friend and former classmate Tracy Russin said at the time of her death. “I’m so saddened and disgusted that another human being could do such a thing to Buffy.”

Hehir was a popular athlete in South Community High School’s Class of 1985. Basketball and softball were her favorites, and she later became a health teacher there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
