North Platte Telegraph
Biden, House GOP frictions raise alarms on debt limit; New Zealand's Ardern resigns; Oscar-nominated actor missing; and more headlines
Today is Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
Froma Harrop: Population shouldn't be a Ponzi scheme
China's shrinking population, we are told, poses an economic threat to that country, as well as an economic drag for us. Here are the numbers: Deaths exceeded births in 2022 by 850,000. That leaves over 1.4 billion Chinese. That's over four times the U.S. population occupying about the same land mass. More than 1 billion people would be a lot of people in anybody's book.
