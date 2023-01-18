ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford man caught stealing catalytic converter in Tennesee

By John Clark
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVO) — Dannie Bonds, 34, of Rockford, has been arrested and four accomplices sought by police in the theft of catalytic converters in Tennesee.

According to the Franklin Police Department, around 2 a.m. Wednesday a resident on Archdale Avenue spotted two men stealing a catalytic converter from a neighbor’s vehicle.

Police said the suspects fled in two cars. One, reported stolen from Chicago, fled southbound on I-65 and was later found abandoned on the I-840 median near the Williamson/Maury county line.

About the same time, another suspect vehicle, also reported as stolen, crashed into another car near Murfreesboro Road and Pate Road. Officers found the car abandoned but were able to catch Bonds after police sent out a neighborhood alert and a resident spotted him walking nearby.

Rockford Police identify, issue warrant for suspect in Pinnon’s murder

Bonds was charged with Felony Evading, Felony Theft, and Providing False Information to Police.

Police said a third suspect vehicle was not found and up to four additional suspects in the group of catalytic converter thieves are still at large.

