The court battle between Flo Rida and Celsius energy drink finally came to a close this week with a civil jury awarding the South Florida rapper $82 million in damages, RadarOnline.com has learned. Flo Rida, 43, brought the lawsuit against the company accusing it of breaching their endorsement contract with him. He claimed to be owed money after he helped launch the beverage in 2014. He continued to endorse the product for years. Celsius' argued Flo had been paid "far in excess of what he is entitled to," and claimed that the artist should have brought the complaint forward sooner....

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO