Flo just recently won an $82 million lawsuit against Celsius Energy Drink for unfulfilled payments. 50 Cent just shouted out Flo Rida for winning an $82 million lawsuit against Celsius Energy Drink after he claimed they owed him money and stock. From one hip-hop entrepreneur to the other, it seems a million dollars worth of game can take you up to 82 of those. Moreover, Flo even responded to 50’s IG post, which was a headline of the “Right Round” rapper’s victory.
He sued the energy drink company and accused them of not paying him what he was owed. We’re sure Flo Rida is somewhere celebrating his court win today. The rapper took Celsius energy drink to court after he claimed they owed him money and stock options. It was reported that the company linked with Flo Rida for an endorsement deal. However, in the end, he said he didn’t receive what was promised.
MIAMI (AP) — Hip hop artist Flo Rida was awarded $82.6 million on Wednesday after a South Florida jury found that the makers of Celsius energy drinks breached a contract with the rapper and singer, and tried to hide money from him. Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar...
The court battle between Flo Rida and Celsius energy drink finally came to a close this week with a civil jury awarding the South Florida rapper $82 million in damages, RadarOnline.com has learned. Flo Rida, 43, brought the lawsuit against the company accusing it of breaching their endorsement contract with him. He claimed to be owed money after he helped launch the beverage in 2014. He continued to endorse the product for years. Celsius' argued Flo had been paid "far in excess of what he is entitled to," and claimed that the artist should have brought the complaint forward sooner....
