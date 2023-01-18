Read full article on original website
Gov. Kemp selects Cumming state rep. as floor speaker for second year
(Forsyth County, GA) For the second consecutive year, Georgia House Representative Lauren McDonald (R-Cumming District 26) has been appointed by Governor Brian Kemp as one of the State House of Representatives floor speakers for the 2023-2024 General Assembly.
Georgia lawmaker Steve Gooch gives an update on the state legislature
On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Georgia General Assembly officially gaveled in to kick off the 2023 Legislative Session. The Georgia Constitution requires that the Georgia General Assembly convene on the second Monday in January and is limited to a term made up of 40 non-consecutive legislative days. The first week of session typically encompasses ceremonial motions as a number of new leaders were sworn into office including Lt. Governor Burt Jones, President Pro Tempore Sen. John F. Kennedy (R – Macon) and 10 incoming freshman Senators. I am pleased to announce that I will be serving as Majority Leader for the Senate Majority Caucus for the 2023 Legislative Session. I am honored that my Republican colleagues in the Senate have chosen me to serve in this role and look forward to supporting a strong conservative policy agenda for all Georgians. I anticipate that the 2023 Legislative Session will be a historic one with new leaders and new faces in the Senate Chamber and I look forward to this great opportunity to forge new partnerships and build on the work of our predecessors to continue to grow our state.
Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary
Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court case guaranteeing the right to an abortion that was overturned last year. Since the landmark ruling fell last summer, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban has been on and off and now back on as a legal challenge moves its way through the courts. “It’s […] The post Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Kemp selects General Assembly Floor Leaders
ATLANTA – The Floor Leaders for the 2023-2024 General Assembly were recently selected by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his selection of Floor Leaders for the 2023-2024 General Assembly. “As we enter a session of importance for all Georgians, I’m proud to announce the dedicated...
Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.
NAACP DeKalb to present panel discussion on Georgia’s new laws restricting Black History in public schools
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The NAACP DeKalb County branch, in observance of Black History Month, will host a panel discussion about Georgia’s new laws restricting Black History in public schools. The panel discussion entitled, “Our History is Under Attack—Save Our History!” will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m., at Rainbow Park Baptist Church, 2941 Columbia Drive, Decatur.
Former Georgia Chief Justice: Sports Betting Can be Legalized Without a State Constitutional Amendment – Take Our Poll
While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if. That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.
Pay boosts, refunds and increased school spending dominate Georgia budget week hearings
Investing more in Georgia's schools, health care and state employees were dominant themes during annual budget hearings conducted at the state Capitol this week, as lawmakers begin working on Gov. Brian Kemp's $32.5 billion spending proposal for the next fiscal year. Many leaders of Georgia's executive and judicial branch offices...
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
Raffensperger, Columbus Republican leader push back on unfounded claims of Muscogee County election fraud made at GOP meeting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has weighed in on unfounded claims by an outside group that Muscogee County is one of the nation’s most corrupt counties when it comes to election fraud. This has been simmering since Jan. 10 when Kevin Parker of County Citizens Defending Freedom presented at the […]
State lawmakers review funding for infrastructure projects
ATLANTA (WSAV) – Money was on the mind of Georgia lawmakers this week as they worked on ways to fund infrastructure projects all around the state. State lawmakers say part of Georgia’s budget will propose funding for roads, bridges and transportation. “Certainly in my area where the Hyundai plant is being built and all the […]
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
Bill aimed at making Georgia pay for unwanted pregnancies following ‘Heartbeat Law’ passing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A bill being looked at in the 2023 Georgia legislative session would see the state paying mothers for their unwanted pregnancies that they were forced to carry to term due to the recently enacted “Heartbeat Law.”. The cost of having and raising a child...
Georgia lawmaker wants state to pay for unwanted pregnancies under abortion ban
ATLANTA — A Georgia lawmaker wants to hold the state financially responsible for unwanted pregnancies that can't be terminated under the Georgia's six-week abortion ban. The Georgia Pro-Birth Accountability Act would have the state pay for everything from a pregnant person’s medical expenses to the child’s health insurance and secondary education.
Northside Atlanta is first hospital in the U.S. with top-tier maternal care designation
At Northside Hospital in Atlanta, which delivers more babies than any other hospital in the U.S., a level four verification from The Joint Commission’s Maternal Levels of Care program means the facility can handle the most complex patients. “The designation of Northside Hospital Atlanta as the first Level IV...
FEMA officials announce information on applying for assistance due to tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FEMA officials announced information on how to apply for assistance due to the tornados that hit multiple areas in Georgia and what to expect after submitting your application. Officials say if you live in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, or Troup counties and...
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
Worker on Leave After Project Veritas Accuses Him of Selling CRT Materials to Georgia Schools
A nonprofit employee who sells curriculum to teachers in Georgia was placed on administrative leave this week after a bizarre sting operation accused him of saying he sold material containing critical race theory to Atlanta-area school districts—which would be illegal in Georgia. Project Veritas, the far-right group known for making secret recordings and posting them online, released an edited video of Quintin Bostic allegedly confessing to selling CRT materials. Conservative lawmakers banned any material relating to critical race theory in a series of laws passed last year. In statements to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, both school districts in question—Fulton and Cobb counties—denied purchasing material from Bostic. Despite this, Bostic’s employer—the Washington D.C. nonprofit Teaching Lab—placed him on administrative leave this week, while also claiming the published video was “deceptively produced and edited.” Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution
Police training site protest has national reach
From North Carolina to Seattle, the police shooting of a protester at the site of a planned public safety training cente...
