Read full article on original website
Related
Aroldis Chapman reportedly turned down more lucrative offer to sign with Royals
The Kansas City Royals made an intriguing free-agent splash on Thursday, agreeing to a contract with former New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman. Chapman reportedly signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal, but according to nj.com's Randy Miller, the desire to close led the 34-year-old to turn down more lucrative offers.
Angels Rumors: Writer Predicts Dodgers Trade for Shohei Ohtani This Deadline
He sees the two Los Angeles teams swinging a deal.
NBC Sports
Ex-Giant Belt cracks cruel joke on almost signing with Dodgers
If there’s anything worse than the Giants parting ways with the only remaining player from their 2012 and 2014 World Series title teams, it’s having that player sign with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. After a long, chaotic free agency process, Brandon Belt explained how close he was...
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Yardbarker
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees oddly linked to intriguing infield free agent
Despite having an overage of infielders, the New York Yankees are still scouring the market for opportunities. Instead of signing new infielders, offloading some may be a preferable strategy, especially with Josh Donaldson’s $21 million remaining this year and Isiah Kiner-Falefa signing a one-year, $6 million deal. Depending on...
Yardbarker
Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event
Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.
Angels: Writer Provides Inside Look at Halos' Lack of Respect to Spanish Broadcast
This is a must read for Angels fans.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have something special developing at the catcher position
The New York Yankees have several prospects who could break out during spring training next month. Notably, the top prospects are Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe. However, there is one underrated player that could make an impact on the 2023 season if he continues to grow at a consistent pace.
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Mickey Moniak
In an attempt to capitalize on the one-year contract of Noah Syndergaard, the Los Angeles Angels made a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline this past season, acquiring Mickey Moniak and Single-A prospect Jadiel Sanchez. Moniak’s time with the Angels started out promising, which is exactly what the...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have big plans for No. 1 prospect in Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing to sift through a number of infielders during spring training to determine the starting unit. Gleyber Torres projects to be the starting second baseman, and Anthony Rizzo at first base, but shortstop and third base are open for the taking. A position battle that...
Yardbarker
Yankees Left Field Solutions: Sign or trade for a competitor
The New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman have options to fill the vacant left field position. Aside from Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera competing during spring training, the team could sign the top remaining free agent or look to the trade market for support. The players available may...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Video: Jason Heyward, Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor & Trayce Thompson Participate In Dodger Stadium Workout
The Los Angeles Dodgers will hold their first workout of 2023 Spring Training on Thursday, February 16, when pitchers and catchers report to Camelback Ranch. The team’s first full-squad workout will take place four days later. In the meantime, several players have already begun getting some reps in at...
overtimeheroics.net
MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates
The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.
White Sox Add Mike Morin On Minor League Deal
The White Sox have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Mike Morin to a minor league deal, per his MLB transaction page. Morin, 31, hasn’t appeared in the big leagues since a 2020 stint with the Marlins, having spent the past season in independent ball. For Kane County, Morin tossed 13 2/3 innings of 5.27 ERA ball.
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Kyle Barraclough
Signed during the heart of the Major League Baseball lockout prior to last season, Kyle Barraclough joined the Los Angeles Angels Minor League system with the hope of making his way back to the Major League level. The Santa Clara native had bounced around a few teams since being traded...
Comments / 0