Minnesota Medical Association supports decriminalization of Illicit Drugs
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Medical Association is supporting a move to decriminalize the possession of illicit drugs. Members of the board of trustees voted in December to approve a policy proposal which calls for decriminalization, for panels to provide treatment referrals and civil possession penalties, and for the release of individuals being held for simple possession.
Thousands sign up for MNsure service in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the recent MNsure open enrollment period was the most successful so far. Nearly 130-thousand people signed up for health coverage for 2023 through MNsure between November 1st and January 15th of this year. This was the tenth open enrollment period for the program.
North Dakota Supreme Court votes to uphold conviction of man found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and terrorizing
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court is upholding the conviction of a man who killed a man with his pickup truck in July, 2019. Supreme Court officials say Steven Rademacher was found guilty of murder, as well as multiple counts of attempted murder and terrorizing after he drove the vehicle into a group of people outside a Bismarck bar. In the suit, Rademacher argued that the officials had kept him out of the courtroom during some of proceedings linked to his case. The court denied the appeal, arguing that he had failed to establish he had been excluded from those proceedings.
00:32 - Family Voices of North Dakota Director Donene Feist joins the show. Donene talks with Bonnie and Jeff about Family Voices work with assisting families with children that have special health needs by helping them navigate health care systems. Family Voices will be taking part in Giving Hearts Day...
