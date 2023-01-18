ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Flu deaths continue to fall in latest report from ADH

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxEdh_0kJ9Drxc00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The latest Arkansas flu report shows that deaths from influenza in the state are continuing to fall with six deaths reported in the last week.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 122 cumulative deaths from the flu this season with 1,496 hospital admissions. ADH estimates there have been 4,385 confirmed cases this season with over 20,200 positive tests reported.

Arkansas has also now been lowered to “Low” in the Influenza Like-Illness activity level indicator by the Centers for Disease Control.

Of the 122 flu-related deaths this season, 76% were not vaccinated, according to the ADH.

The report adds that the average school absenteeism rate last week was 6.6% among public schools.

To view the full report and its findings, visit the ADH website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Missouri bill would allow $1,200 tax deduction for pregnancies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Since then, several states, including Missouri, have introduced strict laws surrounding abortion. In response, State Representative Doug Richey filed a bill to extend tax breaks for expectant parents. The bill would allow the $1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to […]
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing criticism after his administration rejected an Advanced Placement African American Studies course from being taught in Florida schools, the latest curriculum-related action by the governor to draw fierce backlash. The DeSantis administration made the move earlier this month, when it sent a letter to the College Board Florida Partnership arguing […]
FLORIDA STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Missouri House Representatives speak out following debate about dress code

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – There’s controversy over what women can wear to work in the Missouri House Chambers. Representatives recently passed house rules that included an updated dress code, requiring women to wear a jacket over their clothing. Lawmakers said it is standard for representatives to vote on house rules at the beginning of a […]
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

White House calls Florida rejection of AP African American studies course ‘incomprehensible’

The White House on Friday called it “incomprehensible” for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to block a new Advanced Placement (AP) course for high school students on African American studies. “It is incomprehensible to see … this ban or this block, to be more specific, that DeSantis has put forward,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told […]
FLORIDA STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy