Flu deaths continue to fall in latest report from ADH

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The latest Arkansas flu report shows that deaths from influenza in the state are continuing to fall with six deaths reported in the last week.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 122 cumulative deaths from the flu this season with 1,496 hospital admissions. ADH estimates there have been 4,385 confirmed cases this season with over 20,200 positive tests reported.

Arkansas has also now been lowered to “Low” in the Influenza Like-Illness activity level indicator by the Centers for Disease Control.

Of the 122 flu-related deaths this season, 76% were not vaccinated, according to the ADH.

The report adds that the average school absenteeism rate last week was 6.6% among public schools.

To view the full report and its findings, visit the ADH website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.