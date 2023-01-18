Read full article on original website
Valley River Center model railroad show chugging along through Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — The Valley River Center model railroad show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday during regular mall hours. The Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club teams up with the mall once a year for the family-focused event. There are three different model train displays throughout the mall...
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
OSU student travels to Antarctica in quest to find world's oldest piece of ice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — When you think of ice, you probably don't think of it being the color green. But Julia Peterson, an Oregon State University PhD student, says she and her colleagues are searching for just that. "It's really got this like green tint to it at the bottom,...
Arcimoto announces closing of $12 million public offering
EUGENE, Ore. — Just days after halting vehicle production and seeking bankruptcy protection, Eugene-based Arcimoto announced the closing of $12 million public offering. The company made the announcement in a press release Saturday. The company says they plan to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay the...
EWEB forecasting electricity demand in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — In mid-December, the Eugene Water and Electric Board released its 2022 integrated resource plan, forecasting Eugene's electricity needs over the next few years and what resources will be needed to meet the demand. Within the plan, EWEB predicts a substantial increase in energy demand over the...
Egan Warming Centers activated Friday, on standby for Saturday-Monday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate on Friday, January 20. The warming centers will go on standby for Saturday, January 21, through Monday, January 23. Volunteers can sign up by following the links below. The following sites will be open Thursday and Friday nights, and any...
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
Egan Warming Center to open Sunday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will open again Sunday night, Jan. 22, and is on standby Monday and Tuesday. Egan is not open Saturday night (Jan. 21) Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church until midnight. Information and links also available at eganwarmingcenters.org. Please consider signing...
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
WOW Hall survivor moving forward: 'You've got to still live life'
EUGENE, Ore. — Aaleigha Tynan has a scar. "It just was the wrong place, wrong time thing for me." She still attends physical therapy and still can't remember the exact sequence of events from that night. "Maybe if I had stayed inside three more minutes, it wouldn't have happened...
Father & domestic partner arrested in connection with the death of a Salem six-year-old
SALEM, Ore. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a six-year-old child from Salem. Police took the boy's father, 29-year-old Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and his domestic partner, 25-year-old Cierra Wiedner into custody. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Death of child in Salem investigated as suspicious. Both...
Oregon State gymnastics bounces back in home quad meet
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team was sitting at .500 coming into their first home quad meet of the season at 3-3. But what better way to gain a little confidence than competing in front of your home crowd?. The Beavers were back at Gill Coliseum...
EPD seeks public assistance identifying person of interest in arson cases
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a series of arson fires. EPD says the fires have occurred in the Eugene areas of Taney, Berntzen, Hawthorne, and Marshall. The first arson incident occurred in the morning on...
'An Ode to Joy': Brail's Restaurant holds remembrance for owner Sang Joo Knudtson
EUGENE, Ore. — A remembrance was held Saturday for the owner of Brail's Restaurant. Sang Joo Knudtson, better known as Joy, has been a familiar face to regulars. She earned the nickname "Umma" - the Korean word for mother, something both customers and employees called her. Brail's is known...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Eugene on W. 18th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — On January 19 at approximately 11:14 P.M., the Eugene Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 2810 W. 18th Avenue, according to a release from EPD. According to police officials, arriving units found one person deceased inside of the residence, and a second...
BCSO: Traffic violation leads to major drug arrest
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 1:05 a.m. a Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on Alta Vista Drive near Grant Avenue in the city of Corvallis for a traffic violation, according to police officials. Upon further investigation the driver...
Salem Police Detectives investigating suspicious death of six-year-old child
---- SALEM, Ore. - Salem Police detectives are currently investigating the death of a six-year old child, said in a press release. Officials say that around 8:45 a.m., Friday, emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street SE, in Salem; the child was reported to be unresponsive.
Young star shining for Oregon State Women's basketball
The PAC-12 is arguably the toughest conference in the NCAA for women's basketball and it's not often that you see many freshmen come in and dominate the way one Beaver has. Sports reporter Erin Slinde sat down with Oregon State's freshman phenom, Raegan Beers, to talk about her love for the game of basketball.
