Corvallis, OR

KVAL

Valley River Center model railroad show chugging along through Sunday

EUGENE, Ore. — The Valley River Center model railroad show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday during regular mall hours. The Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club teams up with the mall once a year for the family-focused event. There are three different model train displays throughout the mall...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Arcimoto announces closing of $12 million public offering

EUGENE, Ore. — Just days after halting vehicle production and seeking bankruptcy protection, Eugene-based Arcimoto announced the closing of $12 million public offering. The company made the announcement in a press release Saturday. The company says they plan to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay the...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

EWEB forecasting electricity demand in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — In mid-December, the Eugene Water and Electric Board released its 2022 integrated resource plan, forecasting Eugene's electricity needs over the next few years and what resources will be needed to meet the demand. Within the plan, EWEB predicts a substantial increase in energy demand over the...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Egan Warming Centers activated Friday, on standby for Saturday-Monday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate on Friday, January 20. The warming centers will go on standby for Saturday, January 21, through Monday, January 23. Volunteers can sign up by following the links below. The following sites will be open Thursday and Friday nights, and any...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Egan Warming Center to open Sunday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will open again Sunday night, Jan. 22, and is on standby Monday and Tuesday. Egan is not open Saturday night (Jan. 21) Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church until midnight. Information and links also available at eganwarmingcenters.org. Please consider signing...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries

A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KVAL

WOW Hall survivor moving forward: 'You've got to still live life'

EUGENE, Ore. — Aaleigha Tynan has a scar. "It just was the wrong place, wrong time thing for me." She still attends physical therapy and still can't remember the exact sequence of events from that night. "Maybe if I had stayed inside three more minutes, it wouldn't have happened...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon State gymnastics bounces back in home quad meet

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team was sitting at .500 coming into their first home quad meet of the season at 3-3. But what better way to gain a little confidence than competing in front of your home crowd?. The Beavers were back at Gill Coliseum...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Police investigating deadly shooting in Eugene on W. 18th Avenue

EUGENE, Ore. — On January 19 at approximately 11:14 P.M., the Eugene Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 2810 W. 18th Avenue, according to a release from EPD. According to police officials, arriving units found one person deceased inside of the residence, and a second...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

BCSO: Traffic violation leads to major drug arrest

CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 1:05 a.m. a Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on Alta Vista Drive near Grant Avenue in the city of Corvallis for a traffic violation, according to police officials. Upon further investigation the driver...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Salem Police Detectives investigating suspicious death of six-year-old child

---- SALEM, Ore. - Salem Police detectives are currently investigating the death of a six-year old child, said in a press release. Officials say that around 8:45 a.m., Friday, emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street SE, in Salem; the child was reported to be unresponsive.
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Young star shining for Oregon State Women's basketball

The PAC-12 is arguably the toughest conference in the NCAA for women's basketball and it's not often that you see many freshmen come in and dominate the way one Beaver has. Sports reporter Erin Slinde sat down with Oregon State's freshman phenom, Raegan Beers, to talk about her love for the game of basketball.
CORVALLIS, OR

