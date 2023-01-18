Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony held on Fort Sill
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony was held for Sergeant Major Neil Sartain at the Old Post Quadrangle on Friday. As Command Sergeant Major, he will serve as the senior enlisted adviser to the commanding general of Fort Sill and represent the enlisted soldiers on post when decisions are made on their behalf.
kswo.com
West Texas Rehab Center prepares for annual telethon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week 7News introduced kids who are receiving care at the West Texas Rehabilitation Center. The Center said it’s proud to not have turned away one patient because of an inability to pay. They’re holding a fundraiser Saturday to make sure it stays that way.
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
kswo.com
Fort Sill graduates over 300 soldiers on Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Approximately 350 Soldiers graduated at Fort Sill on Friday, January 20. The soldiers graduated from B Battery with the 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery, and 79th Field Artillery in a special ceremony on Fort Sill’s Polo Field. Among the graduates were Private First-Class Asuncion...
kswo.com
Bentley Gate opening delayed
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The reopening of Bentley Gate is delayed until further notice. Fort Sill officials said the delay is to ensure all safety and inspection standards are met before the gate is used in daily operations. The gate is located on Sheridan next to the visitors center. All...
kswo.com
Forgotten WWI soldier receives headstone
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One woman saw a need to keep up an abandoned cemetery where a World War I veteran and many others are buried. A local woman Melanie Jackson said, she and her kids were driving back from fishing at the lake, and suddenly one of her kids yelled stop.
kswo.com
Highland Cemetery arch work complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After over a month of work, construction on the Highland Cemetery arch is officially complete. Construction to replace the mortar on each column began on December 1, it’s been closed since then. Though the arch is complete, it will not reopen until the streetlight can...
kswo.com
Fort Sill dental assistant training applications due Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The American Red Cross and Fort Sill Dental Command are currently accepting applications for the Dental Assistant Training Program in the spring, but not for much longer. Applications for the program are due by noon Friday at the Reynolds Clinic Red Cross Office. The program includes...
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: American Staffordshire Terrier
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to 4-month-old, American Staffordshire Terrier. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, January 21st. For more information...
Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma
Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
kswo.com
CU asking Board for increase in room, meal rates
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University officials will be in Norman attending the regularly scheduled Board of Regents meeting at the University of Oklahoma on Friday morning. As part of the agenda posted online, officials with the university are asking for an increase in room rates and meal plan costs...
kswo.com
Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosts job fair
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosted a job fair on Friday. The job fair is held four times a year to connect people with Stephens county employers. Twenty-one businesses were in attendance. More than one-hundred job seekers took advantage of this opportunity. The foundation also...
kswo.com
Reynolds Army Health Clinic receives award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Reynolds Army Health Clinic has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval after an evaluation. The seal reflects the healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe, quality patient care. Francella Smoker, the Joint Commission Officer, said, “I’ve only been here three years, and...
KOCO
Oklahoma, country waits to hear if remains in Grady County belong to missing Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Athena Brownfield’s case has gotten lots of attention across Oklahoma, the country and the world. Now, everyone is waiting to hear if the remains found in Grady County belong to Athena. "You have to take emotion away from it, and this one is hard. A...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Adams listed in Caddo County Jail
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The former caregiver of Athena Brownfield who was arrested in Arizona and faces a first degree murder charge in her case is possibly heading back to Oklahoma. Ivon Adams was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona on January 12 and waived extradition the next day in a...
KOCO
Man accused of killing four-year-old Athena Brownfield transported back to Oklahoma
ANADARKO, Okla. — The man accused of murdering four-year-old Athena Brownfield was released Thursday from an Arizona jail and transported back to Oklahoma. Ivon Adams was released from the Maricopa County Jail one week after his arrest. KOCO 5 crews were outside the Caddo County Jail in Anadarko, where Adams is expected to arrive.
WCSO discuss impact of newly acquired body cameras
Wichita County Sheriff David Duke has seen first-hand what his deputies have to experience on a daily basis, and he said that's why body cams are so crucial for law enforcement.
KOCO
Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
easttexasradio.com
Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
