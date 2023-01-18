ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

Executions paused in Arizona after Gov. Hobbs orders review panel

Executions paused in Arizona after Gov. Hobbs orders review panel
KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program

PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
AZFamily

Arizona lawmakers considering dropping state food tax

Arizona lawmakers considering dropping state food tax
ophthalmologytimes.com

Arizona eye surgery network agrees to pay $1 million, end discriminatory policies towards people with disabilities

The United States Department of Justice originally filed the lawsuit in December 2021 on behalf of an elderly quadriplegic patient, alleging that Tempe, Arizona-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center was requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures. American Vision Partners was named as a codefendant.
Washington Examiner

Arizona legislation would abolish state income tax

(The Center Square) – Although Arizona’s state income tax recently dropped to one of the lowest in the nation, a rookie lawmaker disagrees with the concept of having an income tax at all. Rep. Austin Smith, a West Valley Republican, filed House Bill 2395. He said taxpayers have...
knau.org

Proposed bills would criminalize homelessness

Two proposed Arizona bills want to criminalize common activities of those experiencing homelessness. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks in public rights-of-way. They would also make it illegal to panhandle in certain areas. Violating the proposed law could result in a misdemeanor...
kjzz.org

Arizona budget talks have barely begun – and there’s already talk of a shutdown

It’s barely the middle of January, but at the Arizona Capitol there’s already talk about July — and the very real possibility of a government shutdown. Republican lawmakers balked at the first budget proposal from new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. Last week, Hobbs released her spending wish list, which would eliminate the state’s school voucher program and spend $17.1 billion on education, housing and welfare programs.
KTAR.com

Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M

PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
AZFamily

New bill would eliminate food tax across Arizona but faces opposition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A trip to the grocery store has gotten expensive. James Hendricks is one of many Arizonans struggling to make ends meet.” Eggs are $7 for 12, it’s hard out here,” said Hendricks.” They’re starving people. It’s rough.” Some Arizona lawmakers are looking to ease the financial pain shoppers feel every time they buy a bag of chips or a gallon of milk.
azpm.org

Bill that restricts student's pronouns moves past committee

In a 4-3 vote on Wednesday, the Arizona Senate Education Committee moved a bill forward that would restrict school employees from using pronouns and names that differ from a student’s biological sex and birth-name. Teachers would have to gain “parental permission” to use a student’s gender affirming pronoun or...
azbigmedia.com

Massive Jove Solar project in Arizona moves closer to reality

La Paz County, Arizona, could soon be the site of a large-scale solar energy facility if the U.S. government approves Jove Solar LLC’s application for a 30-year right-of-way grant. The project’s plan and the environmental concerns were discussed during a virtual public scoping meeting held by the Bureau of Land Management Tuesday.
