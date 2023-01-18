Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona AG pauses execution warrants after Hobbs orders death penalty review
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said the state won’t ask for execution warrants while a review of the death penalty process ordered by Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday is ongoing. “My office will also pause all requests for warrants of execution while the review process is...
An Arizona official has a plan to speed up election results. Not everyone is on board
Arizona's Maricopa County faced criticism as it took days to count its votes in 2022. The county's Republican recorder has a proposal to try to fix the problems he sees.
AZFamily
Executions paused in Arizona after Gov. Hobbs orders review panel
Executions paused in Arizona after Gov. Hobbs orders review panel
KTAR.com
Details being worked out for Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas’ Arizona border visit, Gov. Hobbs says
PHONEIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs invited U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to see the border first-hand during her State of the State address on Jan. 9. Hobbs told reporters on Friday that details for his visit are being worked out with Mayorkas’ office. “We talked about...
KTAR.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program
PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
AZFamily
Arizona lawmakers considering dropping state food tax
Arizona lawmakers considering dropping state food tax
kjzz.org
Mark Finchem asks for money for campaign debt; campaign records show no signs of any
Mark Finchem is sending out requests to pay off the debt from his failed attempt to become Arizona secretary of state last year. Except that debt doesn’t exist in his campaign finance records. In an email, Finchem asked people to donate up to $100 or more to “stand with...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Arizona eye surgery network agrees to pay $1 million, end discriminatory policies towards people with disabilities
The United States Department of Justice originally filed the lawsuit in December 2021 on behalf of an elderly quadriplegic patient, alleging that Tempe, Arizona-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center was requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures. American Vision Partners was named as a codefendant.
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
Several testimonies addressed issues in addition to abuse, such as losing one's culture and language.
Washington Examiner
Arizona legislation would abolish state income tax
(The Center Square) – Although Arizona’s state income tax recently dropped to one of the lowest in the nation, a rookie lawmaker disagrees with the concept of having an income tax at all. Rep. Austin Smith, a West Valley Republican, filed House Bill 2395. He said taxpayers have...
knau.org
Proposed bills would criminalize homelessness
Two proposed Arizona bills want to criminalize common activities of those experiencing homelessness. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks in public rights-of-way. They would also make it illegal to panhandle in certain areas. Violating the proposed law could result in a misdemeanor...
kjzz.org
Arizona budget talks have barely begun – and there’s already talk of a shutdown
It’s barely the middle of January, but at the Arizona Capitol there’s already talk about July — and the very real possibility of a government shutdown. Republican lawmakers balked at the first budget proposal from new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. Last week, Hobbs released her spending wish list, which would eliminate the state’s school voucher program and spend $17.1 billion on education, housing and welfare programs.
Employers in Arizona could soon force employees to join a union
Arizona lawmakers are introducing a bill that is hoping to get rid of Arizona's right to work law, which cannot require employers to force employees to join a union.
KTAR.com
Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M
PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
AZFamily
New bill would eliminate food tax across Arizona but faces opposition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A trip to the grocery store has gotten expensive. James Hendricks is one of many Arizonans struggling to make ends meet.” Eggs are $7 for 12, it’s hard out here,” said Hendricks.” They’re starving people. It’s rough.” Some Arizona lawmakers are looking to ease the financial pain shoppers feel every time they buy a bag of chips or a gallon of milk.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona pronoun bill: Supporters, opponents speak out during legislative hearing
The bill, also known as Senate Bill 1001, proposes to ban school employees or contractors from identifying a student under 18 by a pronoun that is different from their biological sex without written parental consent. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
azpm.org
Bill that restricts student's pronouns moves past committee
In a 4-3 vote on Wednesday, the Arizona Senate Education Committee moved a bill forward that would restrict school employees from using pronouns and names that differ from a student’s biological sex and birth-name. Teachers would have to gain “parental permission” to use a student’s gender affirming pronoun or...
Fronteras Desk
Hobbs' proposed budget puts state money toward addressing PFAS in AZ groundwater
In a budget proposal released this month, Gov. Katie Hobbs earmarked some state money for cleanup of PFAS — a group of chemicals found in many water sources that are linked to health problems like cancer. Known as forever chemicals, PFAS don’t break down naturally and are found in...
Arizona university union works demand $25 minimum wage
A workers union at the University of Arizona is demanding that the campus-wide minimum wage is $25 per hour by 2025, saying that some campus workers make a 'poverty wage'
azbigmedia.com
Massive Jove Solar project in Arizona moves closer to reality
La Paz County, Arizona, could soon be the site of a large-scale solar energy facility if the U.S. government approves Jove Solar LLC’s application for a 30-year right-of-way grant. The project’s plan and the environmental concerns were discussed during a virtual public scoping meeting held by the Bureau of Land Management Tuesday.
