4 transients were cited in 2 littering incidents in the Duck Pond area, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at about 11:40 a.m. a 47-year old woman and a 52-year old man were contacted in their camp between Newton Creek and Garden Valley near the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The report described the camp as “immense” and is connected to numerous trees in the area. There were multiple shopping carts full of trash surrounding the camp and trash was scattered on the ground as well. Both were cited and released. They were issued trash bags and instructed to clean up their mess and to return the shopping carts to where they belong.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO