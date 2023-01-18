Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Egan Warming Centers activated Friday, on standby for Saturday-Monday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate on Friday, January 20. The warming centers will go on standby for Saturday, January 21, through Monday, January 23. Volunteers can sign up by following the links below. The following sites will be open Thursday and Friday nights, and any...
focushillsboro.com
Western Oregon Is About To Enjoy A Sunny, Cooler Weather Trend After 17 Days Of Rain
A long stretch of rainy and gloomy weather in Western Oregon will give way to a trend anticipated to feature more clear skies, colder temperatures, and perhaps some fog. After 17 days in a row of rain in Salem and Eugene, the pattern is about to change. A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific will likely deflect most storms during the next week or so.
KVAL
Egan Warming Center to open Sunday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will open again Sunday night, Jan. 22, and is on standby Monday and Tuesday. Egan is not open Saturday night (Jan. 21) Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church until midnight. Information and links also available at eganwarmingcenters.org. Please consider signing...
nbc16.com
Sherm's Thunderbird Market donates trailer load of food to Feeding Umpqua
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On Friday January 20, Steve Olsrud of Sherm’s Thunderbird and Food for Less Markets accompanied one of their semi-trucks as they continue their annual tradition of donating a trailer load of food to Feeding Umpqua, the regional food bank for Douglas County operated by UCAN.
KVAL
Kitchen volunteers needed for Roseburg Senior Center and Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center is asking for volunteers to help prepare and serve meals for homeless guests when the warming center is offered and on an on-going basis to bring back senior buffets each week from Mondays through Saturdays. The senior center is currently only able...
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man
One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
kqennewsradio.com
SOUTH UMPQUA HIGH SCHOOL CLOSED MONDAY
South Umpqua High School will be closed on Monday. A school district release said this applies to students and staff, with all activities at the school canceled for the day. A minor heating unit fire occurred early Saturday, so crews will work on Monday to assess the situation and verify that all systems are working properly.
KVAL
Airport HAZMAT training refresher for fire unit
When there's a HAZMAT emergency at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend, airport firefighters are equipped to handle most cases. Today, their staff got a refresher on who to call if the situation gets out of hand. During a simulated aircraft fuel leak Thursday, members of the Southwest Oregon...
kqennewsradio.com
4 TRANSIENTS CITED FOR LITTERING IN DUCK POND AREA
4 transients were cited in 2 littering incidents in the Duck Pond area, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at about 11:40 a.m. a 47-year old woman and a 52-year old man were contacted in their camp between Newton Creek and Garden Valley near the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The report described the camp as “immense” and is connected to numerous trees in the area. There were multiple shopping carts full of trash surrounding the camp and trash was scattered on the ground as well. Both were cited and released. They were issued trash bags and instructed to clean up their mess and to return the shopping carts to where they belong.
KVAL
ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
KVAL
EWEB forecasting electricity demand in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — In mid-December, the Eugene Water and Electric Board released its 2022 integrated resource plan, forecasting Eugene's electricity needs over the next few years and what resources will be needed to meet the demand. Within the plan, EWEB predicts a substantial increase in energy demand over the...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CITED AFTER FIRE AT GADDIS PARK
Two people were cited by Roseburg Police following a fire at Gaddis Park on Tuesday. The RPD report said just after 6:10 p.m. the incident under the pavilion in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street was called in. A 35-year old man and a 30-year old woman were on the scene. The woman admitted to adding items to the fire and was cited for outdoor burning and was released. The man had numerous items and trash around the area and was cited for offensive littering before being released.
KVAL
Douglas ESD receives $7 million to expand school-based mental health services
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Education Service District was announced as a recipient of $2,236,382 for the fiscal year 2022, according to a release from Douglas ESD. Four Oregon school districts are set to receive a combined School-Based Mental Health Grant Program funding of nearly $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education in order to hire additional licensed mental health providers.
KVAL
Man set Grants Pass elementary school on fire after doing drugs, police say
GRANTS PASS. Ore. — Police have arrested a man who allegedly set an elementary school on fire after doing drugs. Grants Pass Police and Grants Pass Fire & Rescue responded to Lincoln Elementary School for a fire alarm on January 14, shortly after 1:30 a.m. The first officer on...
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED FOR CARELESS DRIVING FOLLOWING WRECK
A Winston woman was cited for careless driving following a vehicle wreck Monday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:20 a.m. officers responded to the accident at the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Rice Avenue. The 18-year old driver said she was traveling north on Stephens and fell asleep. The sedan left the roadway and struck a light pole on the sidewalk. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and had to be towed. Pacific Power was notified so they could deal with the pole’s damage.
KVAL
Sheriff's Office: Possibly armed subject reported near Creswell High School
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says that around 3:39 p.m. Thursday afternoon they received information from a Creswell School District employee saying that a person was laying in the grass near Creswell High School, and possibly armed with a gun; the employee who had made the report received the information second-hand.
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
KTVL
Ask10: What is being built behind Herb's Restaurant?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer, Janet Robbins wrote in asking: "What is being built on Fruitdale Ave. in Grants Pass behind Herb’s Restaurant?" News10 spoke to Grants Pass's planning and development department and they said it is owned by Options for Southern Oregon. They serve people dealing...
Comments / 0