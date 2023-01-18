Read full article on original website
Legislature Pulls Trust-Fund Support For Suicide Call Centers
The Wyoming House of Representatives passed an amendment Friday that moves all the proposed funding for suicide helpline services based in Wyoming to a non-permanent source. Lawmakers made the change to House Bill 65, which proposed establishing 988 suicide prevention call...
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
Signs stating "no firearms allowed" are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they'll come down, as will "gun-free zone" notices all...
Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming
An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
Supporters Say Bill Will Help Wyoming Lead The Nation In Digital Asset Registration
The idea that things existing only in a digital world can be worth real money remains a mysterious concept to many. But NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been sold for ridiculously high prices. Take, for example, the $69 million digital collage...
Gov. Gordon Tests Positive For COVID, Will Work From Home
Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. "The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming," said Michael Pearlman, the governor's spokesperson. Pearlman...
Against ‘Astronomical Odds,’ Aladdin Man Hunts All Four Of Wyoming’s Legal ‘Big 5’
Joe Feeley of Aladdin had an exceptional year hunting in 2012. He'd drawn tags for both Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and Rocky Mountain goats in the remote and rugged Sunlight Basin/Crandall Creek region of northwest Wyoming. Drawing even one of...
Fossil fuels could get legislative assistance
CASPER — It took former Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, four tries to lower the state tax on coal production by half a percent. This session, current lawmakers have brought back several other previously unsuccessful bills aimed at the energy sector. House Bill 69, sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander,...
Wide-Ranging Anti-Abortion Bill Would Remove Exemptions For Rape, Incest
Supported by a number of Wyoming lawmakers, the "Life is a Human Right Act" is a roaring retort to judicial concerns surrounding the state's abortion ban, which has been blocked from enforcement. The act, House Bill 152, is...
Wyoming senators introduce constitutional amendments for healthcare access, privacy
CASPER, Wyo. — Two bills filed in the Wyoming Senate aim to put two separate constitutional amendments regarding the right to healthcare access and individual privacy before voters. Senate Joint Resolution 0009 seeks to create Article 1, Section 40 of the Wyoming Constitution. It would state that “The right...
Wyoming Landlords Say National Rent Control Idea Is Awful, Would Create More ‘Slum Lords’
A few dozen progressive lawmakers in Congress want President Joe Biden to enact rent control measures across the nation. Supporters argue inflation and the lingering economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are making it hard for many people to afford rent....
Chuck Gray Gets Another Win As Committee Strikes Down Bill Changing How Vacancies Are Filled
A committee of the Wyoming Legislature rejected a bill Wednesday that would have changed the way political vacancies are filled. It was another win for the platform of new Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who advocated against the bill. House Bill...
Yes, Chicken Roping In Wyoming Is A Real Thing, Moorcroft Holding 9th Annual Event In February
A lot of people didn't until Senate President Ogden Driskill brought it up at a legislative hearing this past Tuesday when discussing the controversial topic of liquor licenses. The licenses are hard to get in towns and cities in Wyoming...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
EDITORIAL: GTA Colorado? Polis ain’t playin’
Grand Theft Auto — "GTA" to gamers — is an epic video game series. But it’s no game in Colorado. For the second year running, our state bears the dubious distinction of ranking first in the country for auto theft. And Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis —...
On This Day in 1896 Butch Cassidy Was Pardoned
SWEETWATER COUNTY — January 20 marks a small, though singular anniversary in Wyoming history, according to the Sweetwater County Museum. On that day in 1896, Governor William Richards pardoned a convicted rustler serving time at the penitentiary in Laramie who went on to become one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West: Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy. It was a decision he would soon come to regret.
Mark McCarty Elected to Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust Board of Directors
The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust announced today that, Jan. 20 that Mark McCarty has been elected to the organization’s Board of Directors. McCarty manages the Two Dot Ranch and the Quarter Circle Eleven Ranch while also operating a ranch management and consulting company. He is no stranger to...
Wyoming’s Winter Rodeos: Big Skijoring Events Taking Place In Sheridan, Saratoga, Pinedale, Sundance
Saddle up a horse with a trusted rider. Grab a pair of skis or a snowboard and strap them on a second person. Now hold onto that rope that's – hopefully – tied tightly to the horse. Welcome...
Wyoming Drivers May See Harsher Consequences For Ignoring Closed Roads
Blowing snow in Wyoming causes road closers. That's just part of living in this state. But some people ignore those closures and give it a go anyway. That's not a problem until they get stuck and need rescuing. That costs a lot of time and money and puts the lives...
Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
Bill: Wyoming Banks Can’t Be Sued For Freezing Accounts If Fraud Against Elderly, Disabled Suspected
If it passes the Wyoming Legislature, Senate File 24 would protect banks from being sued for freezing people's assets briefly if they believe a vulnerable adult is being exploited. The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the legislation to the Senate floor...
