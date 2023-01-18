ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Legislature Pulls Trust-Fund Support For Suicide Call Centers

The Wyoming House of Representatives passed an amendment Friday that moves all the proposed funding for suicide helpline services based in Wyoming to a non-permanent source. Lawmakers made the change to House Bill 65, which proposed establishing 988 suicide prevention call...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’

Signs stating "no firearms allowed" are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they'll come down, as will "gun-free zone" notices all...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming

An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Gov. Gordon Tests Positive For COVID, Will Work From Home

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. "The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming," said Michael Pearlman, the governor's spokesperson. Pearlman...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Fossil fuels could get legislative assistance

CASPER — It took former Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, four tries to lower the state tax on coal production by half a percent. This session, current lawmakers have brought back several other previously unsuccessful bills aimed at the energy sector. House Bill 69, sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander,...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

On This Day in 1896 Butch Cassidy Was Pardoned

SWEETWATER COUNTY — January 20 marks a small, though singular anniversary in Wyoming history, according to the Sweetwater County Museum. On that day in 1896, Governor William Richards pardoned a convicted rustler serving time at the penitentiary in Laramie who went on to become one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West: Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy. It was a decision he would soon come to regret.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
WYOMING STATE

