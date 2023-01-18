Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut Sets a New World Record with a Massive Pizza Measuring Almost 13,990-square-footWilliamSalLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired New York Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal.Source MoneyLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council set to consider permanent tenant protections
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council is set to consider a slate of tenant protections Friday ahead of the expiration of the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 at the end of the month. The council is under pressure to implement protections after voting to end the...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council adopts permanent tenant protections as end of COVID emergency nears
LOS ANGELES — The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. What You Need To Know. The council voted...
spectrumnews1.com
New year, same old problems at LA City Hall
The more things change, the more they stay the same — at least at Los Angeles City Hall, where the City Council voted to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for Mayor Karen Bass to use at her discretion. It was a show of support for...
spectrumnews1.com
Mayor Bass addresses LA’s homelessness crisis at national mayor’s conference
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mayor Karen Bass focused on her efforts to address Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis in a speech at the United States Conference of Mayors Thursday in Washington D.C. Bass, who is in the nation’s capital for the conference this week, gave the mayors in attendance...
spectrumnews1.com
Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
spectrumnews1.com
José Huizar agrees to plead guilty to racketeering, tax evasion
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar is expected to plead guilty Friday to federal charges that outline a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.5 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project, according to court papers obtained Thursday by City News Service.
spectrumnews1.com
Los Angeles for sale listings, home prices drop in December
LOS ANGELES — Home prices in the Los Angeles metro in December dropped about 5% and listings nearly 40% year-over-year as higher mortgage rates affected demand, RE/MAX reported. According to RE/MAX data released Wednesday, the median sales price in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, including Orange County, in Dec....
spectrumnews1.com
Half-dozen SoCal Regal Cinemas set to close due to chain’s bankruptcy
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — More than three dozen Regal movie theaters, including a total of three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will be closing as the chain’s parent company winds its way through bankruptcy. According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld plans to shutter 39 theaters...
spectrumnews1.com
Banana pudding business gives back during Long Beach Black Restaurant Week
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Long Beach Black Restaurant Week is back to support local Black businesses. There will be pop-up events and special deals running Jan. 22 to 29. Filthy Rich Banana Pudding will not only be serving their sweet treat, but proceeds will fund social justice work. Owner...
spectrumnews1.com
Funeral services scheduled for slain deputy sheriff
MURRIETA, Calif (CNS) — A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at...
spectrumnews1.com
Banc of California Stadium gets name change
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Banc of California Stadium is changing it's name to BMO Stadium. Los Angeles FC announced the new naming rights deal Thursday for the five-year-old arena, which was built by the expansion Major League Soccer Club. The stadium also is the home of the NWSL's Angel City FC.
spectrumnews1.com
Want to try the burger from the 'The Menu'? You can at Irv's Burgers
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — West Hollywood cult favorite Irv’s Burgers struck up a partnership with Searchlight Pictures to serve the burger made famous in the hit movie “The Menu,” starring Ralph Fiennes. “The Menu” burger will be offered to customers at Irv’s through the rest of...
spectrumnews1.com
Flowers placed on Hollywood Walk of Fame following death of David Crosby
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Crosby, Stills & Nash Friday, one day after the death of iconic rocker and rebel David Crosby was announced. Crosby, who came of age musically in Los Angeles' 1960s folk music scene and went...
spectrumnews1.com
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
Comments / 1