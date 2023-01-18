ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council set to consider permanent tenant protections

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council is set to consider a slate of tenant protections Friday ahead of the expiration of the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 at the end of the month. The council is under pressure to implement protections after voting to end the...
spectrumnews1.com

New year, same old problems at LA City Hall

The more things change, the more they stay the same — at least at Los Angeles City Hall, where the City Council voted to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for Mayor Karen Bass to use at her discretion. It was a show of support for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

José Huizar agrees to plead guilty to racketeering, tax evasion

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar is expected to plead guilty Friday to federal charges that outline a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.5 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project, according to court papers obtained Thursday by City News Service.
spectrumnews1.com

Los Angeles for sale listings, home prices drop in December

LOS ANGELES — Home prices in the Los Angeles metro in December dropped about 5% and listings nearly 40% year-over-year as higher mortgage rates affected demand, RE/MAX reported. According to RE/MAX data released Wednesday, the median sales price in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, including Orange County, in Dec....
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Funeral services scheduled for slain deputy sheriff

MURRIETA, Calif (CNS) — A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Banc of California Stadium gets name change

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Banc of California Stadium is changing it's name to BMO Stadium. Los Angeles FC announced the new naming rights deal Thursday for the five-year-old arena, which was built by the expansion Major League Soccer Club. The stadium also is the home of the NWSL's Angel City FC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

