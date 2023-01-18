Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg native Van Conner, co-founder of legendary grunge rock band Screaming Trees, dies at 55
An Ellensburg native, Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner succumbed to an extended illness at the age of 55 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Conner was one of the co-founding members of the band, which became an icon in the grunge music scene throughout the 1990's. Gary Lee, Conner's brother and...
Regal Cinemas Closing 3 Beloved Northwest Movie Theaters Forever
The large movie company just announced the closing of 39 theaters across the United States, and the northwest is losing 3 different beloved locations forever. Some of my best memories as a kid were when we went to see a movie at our local theater. For many, those dreams will be just a memory with a newly announced bankruptcy plan. The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, had announced it was applying for bankruptcy in September, but on Tuesday filed a detailed plan. That plan names 39 locations that are to be closed along with the 15 locations already shut down by the company. The northwest loses 3 Regal locations overall that are closing forever. Two of those locations have already closed but now we know it is permanent.
Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo
Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
This Is The Quirkiest City In Washington
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Bystanders don't react as man is beaten with hammer in broad daylight in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man who was hit in the head with a hammer during a robbery in downtown Seattle last week has died from his injuries. On Jan. 13, witnesses told officers they saw a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was trying to cut off a bike lock near Pike Street and Fourth Avenue, according to court documents.
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee Police receive national media recognition for involvement in Blue Bridge Alliance
EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson got some nationally-watched air time this week for a good cause. Johnson was interviewed in tandem with Blue Bridge Alliance co-founder Brian Spracklen on Fox News this week. Johnson was paired up with Spracklen talk to about the East Wenatchee Police Department's involvement with the fast-growing Blue Bridge Alliance non-profit program.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company Hosts Dog Keg Pull for Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
The Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company is hosting a Dog Keg Pull on Jan. 29, with proceeds going towards the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. Executive Director for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society James Pumphrey says dog owners can pay $20 for two chances for their dog to successfully pull the keg and a free beer.
KEPR
South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons
SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
WTH?! Seattle Wants You to ‘Remain Calm’ if You Find a Rat in your Toilet
I'm not even gonna ask why King County Public Health is telling people the five steps of what to do if there's a rat in your toilet. Did the rat call up through the pipes to reach that destination? Did a rat fall in your toilet? Some things are better left unknown. However, let's just say that you happen to find a rat in your toilet. What do you do? The first thing that they want you to do is be calm.
Have You Been Caught in Yakima’s Terrible Parking Hall of Shame?
So a while ago, I was visiting my local Safeway. As I pulled into my parking spot, some guy, who I’m sure was overcompensating for something, pulled right by me and parked his truck. He was already going way too fast for this or any parking lot. The way he parked, I figured, alright, maybe he’s older; he’s pulling (almost) into a handicapped space. The young man hopped out of his truck and went into shop. Nope, not elderly, just kind of @$$hole on the asphalt.
Chronicle
UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight
Michelle Mackey’s family is now desperately trying to fly her back to the U.S. as the private hospital she is currently in, Hospital CIMA in San Jose, Costa Rica, is now refusing to give her any non-emergency medical care. According to an update from Lindsay Fillman, a family friend...
Spill the Beans! Rumors Percolate as Yakima May Get a New Cafe
The old bank on Summitview off a little west of 40th avenue has been through a few changes. It was meant to be a salon for a short while, then it was used for an office for Hogback and, for a short time, it featured items like plants... I think. Honestly I never physically went in there during that time. Now there are more changes happening and people are murmuring that it may be a new cafe. Well, not exactly new but a second location for a popular coffee spot in Yakima.
Amazon pulling out of downtown Seattle office tower after 12 years
SEATTLE — More tech workers are moving out of downtown Seattle. Amazon is moving employees out of the West 8th Tower at 2001 Eighth Avenue, a block away from the company’s headquarters and iconic Amazon Spheres. The company said it will be moving about 2,000 workers into other...
kpq.com
What New Restaurant Should Come To Wenatchee, WA
The roughly 10 acre site on North Wenatchee Avenue will be developed into a commercial site for shopping and dining establishments in 2023. The city of Wenatchee will likely announce a major anchor tenant for the property this spring now that the McKittrick Street and Columbia Ave improvements projects that border the site have been finalized.
Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser
A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
FOX 11 and 41
Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
FOX 11 and 41
One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
KEPR
USPS mail trucks with packages stolen from West Seattle
SEATTLE — Three United States Postal Service mail trucks have been stolen this month in West Seattle. U.S. Postal Inspector John Wiegand said the thefts happened in West Seattle, with two vehicle thefts happening this week, Tuesday afternoon on Beach Drive and another at 57th and Charleston, according to Wiegand.
