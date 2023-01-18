Read full article on original website
Jeremy M. Void
Jeremy M. Void, 38, of Whitehall, died Jan. 10, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer for the last 20 years. Born April 12, 1984, in New Orleans, La., he was the son of Susan B. (Kemmerer) Void of Whitehall and the late Kermit G. Void. A 2002 graduate of...
Rose Jean Herrmann
Rose Jean Herrmann, 97, of Allentown, died Jan. 9, 2023, in Luther Crest retirement community. The wife of the late John A. Herrmann III, she was a dedicated and loving mother. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Anna (Blum) Younger. She was a graduate...
Bruce Ernest Snyder
Bruce Ernest Snyder, 56, of New Ringgold, formerly of New Tripoli, died Jan. 10, 2023, at home. Born Sept. 11, 1966, in Allentown, he was a son of the late Ernest Peter, who died in 2011, and Shirley Louise (Rex) Snyder, who died in 2021. He and Michelle Lynn Jacoby...
Murray D. Oliphant
Murray D. Oliphant, 80, of Allentown, died Jan. 13, 2023, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of the late Lynda A. (Mylymuk) Oliphant. Born in Tamaqua, he was the son of the late Murray and Gertrud (Femerling) Oliphant. He was a member of St. Paul’s United...
Robert B. Lamson
Robert B. “Bob” Lamson, 91, formerly of Schnecksville and Allentown, died Jan. 12, 2023, in Fellowship Community, Whitehall. He and his wife, Shirley A. (Kurtz) Lamson, were married 65 years. Born Nov. 28, 1931, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Arthur C. and Eva (Thomas)...
LVHN Mobile Stroke Unit partners with NOVA
Northern Valley Emergency Medical Services, serving a 90-square-mile area primarily in northern Lehigh County, has partnered with Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Mobile Stroke Unit to bring a higher level of emergency stroke care to those it serves. According to a LVHN news release, with the addition of NOVA, the...
Wreathes Across America honors vets in Fountain hill
“This is for my sister, who is buried here,” Joan Glacy said as she placed an evergreen wreath next to a tombstone. She said she is also an Army veteran (1958 to 1960). “Her name was Margerie Weaver. She was in the Army from 1958 until 1961. She died of Lupus.” Glacy’s voice was tight with emotion.
Resident discusses concerns with recreation board
Upper Macungie resident Linda Gorr was the first person to address supervisors during their Dec. 1, 2022, meeting. “I went to the recreation board meeting, the last one they had,” Gorr said. “I have some concerns and I voiced them there then. “I did not feel very welcomed;...
Suspect brandishes a knife in a gas station robbery
Investigators at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem station are requesting help from the public in an armed robbery of a gas station in Northampton County Jan. 11. A news release outlines the following details:. An unknown suspect entered the Valero Gas Station, 6007 West Main Boulevard, East Allen...
In the first order of business of 2023, Lehigh County Commissioner Geoff Brace announced Jan. 11 the county will be applying for the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act Whole-Homes Repair Act. “The application will be submitted by the end of January. We will get our $2.7 million,” Brace said.
County seeks funds for home repair projects
In the first order of business for 2023, Lehigh County Commissioner Geoff Brace announced Jan. 11 the county will be applying for a grant through the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Whole-Homes Repair Act. “The application will be submitted by the end of January,” Brace said. “We will get our $2.7...
