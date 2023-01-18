“This is for my sister, who is buried here,” Joan Glacy said as she placed an evergreen wreath next to a tombstone. She said she is also an Army veteran (1958 to 1960). “Her name was Margerie Weaver. She was in the Army from 1958 until 1961. She died of Lupus.” Glacy’s voice was tight with emotion.

FOUNTAIN HILL, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO