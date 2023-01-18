ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Winter Carnival brings communities together

Last weekend the Red Wing community gathered in Prairie Island to learn and listen. Prairie Island Indian Community hosted a winter carnival event in collaboration with Red Wing organizations as a part of the Honoring Dakota Project. The event welcomed community members from Red Wing, and both communities participated in...
RED WING, MN
MIX 94.9

Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota

Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Storm Update- Rochester Area Overnight Snow Totals

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 3 p.m. Thursday. The warning took effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Rochester was predicted to receive 5-8 inches of snow with pockets in Fillmore and Winona Counties told to expect between 6 and 9 inches of new snow.
ROCHESTER, MN
mprnews.org

Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota

Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota-based free, prepared meal program expands

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota-based program that aims to give well-balanced home-cooked meals to families in need is expanding and changing its name. The Minnesota Central Kitchen, a hunger-relief program started by Twin Cities-based food bank Second Harvest Heartland is changing its name to Kitchen Coalition. It partners with Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store

Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Philip Breuer

Feb. 7, 1961 - Jan. 18, 2023. ROCHESTER, Minn. - Philip Breuer, 61, Red Wing, formerly Lake City, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Mary’s Campus. A service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing.
RED WING, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
livability.com

Why I Built My Business in Owatonna, Minnesota

Three company leaders share why they chose to live and build their businesses in Owatonna. Entrepreneurs need a certain amount of pluck to go into business for themselves, but the environment they choose is just as important. Does the location offer a supportive infrastructure for start-ups, a good pool of local talent and a network of other entrepreneurs?
OWATONNA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers girls hockey lose to St. Croix Valley

Red Wing was able to tie the game 1-1 late in the first period. St. Croix Valley Fusion scored three consecutive goals thereafter as the Wingers fell 4-2 on Thursday. Grace Handwerk scored for Red Wing at 12 minutes, 53 seconds of the first to tie the game. Trinity Mittl scored at 15:31 of the first to give St. Croix Valley a 2-1 lead.
RED WING, MN
B105

Inside Minnesota’s Highest Priced Home For Sale

If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
EAGAN, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Donald N. Buck

Donald Nelson Buck, passed away January 17, 2023 at the Regina Hospital in Hastings. He was born May 18, 1933 in Welch Township to Alfred and Mary (Nelson) Buck. and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1951. Donald served his country in the United States Army during the Korean...
HASTINGS, MN
KROC News

Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester

Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
ROCHESTER, MN

