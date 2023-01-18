Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Winter Carnival brings communities together
Last weekend the Red Wing community gathered in Prairie Island to learn and listen. Prairie Island Indian Community hosted a winter carnival event in collaboration with Red Wing organizations as a part of the Honoring Dakota Project. The event welcomed community members from Red Wing, and both communities participated in...
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
Storm Update- Rochester Area Overnight Snow Totals
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 3 p.m. Thursday. The warning took effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Rochester was predicted to receive 5-8 inches of snow with pockets in Fillmore and Winona Counties told to expect between 6 and 9 inches of new snow.
mprnews.org
Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota
Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
KIMT
❄️WINTER STORM UPDATE❄️ Latest forecast details for Wednesday night winter storm
A slight shift further north and a slight shift later in arrival times, but we all look to still get 5-8". Snow begins in Mason City around 8-9pm, Austin closer to 9-10pm, and Rochester closer to 10-11pm. 3-7" fall overnight, with 5-8" total by the end of Thursday. Roads will...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota-based free, prepared meal program expands
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Minnesota-based program that aims to give well-balanced home-cooked meals to families in need is expanding and changing its name. The Minnesota Central Kitchen, a hunger-relief program started by Twin Cities-based food bank Second Harvest Heartland is changing its name to Kitchen Coalition. It partners with Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester.
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Philip Breuer
Feb. 7, 1961 - Jan. 18, 2023. ROCHESTER, Minn. - Philip Breuer, 61, Red Wing, formerly Lake City, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Mary’s Campus. A service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Owatonna, Minnesota
Three company leaders share why they chose to live and build their businesses in Owatonna. Entrepreneurs need a certain amount of pluck to go into business for themselves, but the environment they choose is just as important. Does the location offer a supportive infrastructure for start-ups, a good pool of local talent and a network of other entrepreneurs?
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls hockey lose to St. Croix Valley
Red Wing was able to tie the game 1-1 late in the first period. St. Croix Valley Fusion scored three consecutive goals thereafter as the Wingers fell 4-2 on Thursday. Grace Handwerk scored for Red Wing at 12 minutes, 53 seconds of the first to tie the game. Trinity Mittl scored at 15:31 of the first to give St. Croix Valley a 2-1 lead.
Inside Minnesota’s Highest Priced Home For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Donald N. Buck
Donald Nelson Buck, passed away January 17, 2023 at the Regina Hospital in Hastings. He was born May 18, 1933 in Welch Township to Alfred and Mary (Nelson) Buck. and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1951. Donald served his country in the United States Army during the Korean...
Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester
Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
