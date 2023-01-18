ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

Robert B. Lamson

Robert B. “Bob” Lamson, 91, formerly of Schnecksville and Allentown, died Jan. 12, 2023, in Fellowship Community, Whitehall. He and his wife, Shirley A. (Kurtz) Lamson, were married 65 years. Born Nov. 28, 1931, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Arthur C. and Eva (Thomas)...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Bruce Ernest Snyder

Bruce Ernest Snyder, 56, of New Ringgold, formerly of New Tripoli, died Jan. 10, 2023, at home. Born Sept. 11, 1966, in Allentown, he was a son of the late Ernest Peter, who died in 2011, and Shirley Louise (Rex) Snyder, who died in 2021. He and Michelle Lynn Jacoby...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
Jeremy M. Void

Jeremy M. Void, 38, of Whitehall, died Jan. 10, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer for the last 20 years. Born April 12, 1984, in New Orleans, La., he was the son of Susan B. (Kemmerer) Void of Whitehall and the late Kermit G. Void. A 2002 graduate of...
WHITEHALL, PA
Murray D. Oliphant

Murray D. Oliphant, 80, of Allentown, died Jan. 13, 2023, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of the late Lynda A. (Mylymuk) Oliphant. Born in Tamaqua, he was the son of the late Murray and Gertrud (Femerling) Oliphant. He was a member of St. Paul’s United...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LVHN Mobile Stroke Unit partners with NOVA

Northern Valley Emergency Medical Services, serving a 90-square-mile area primarily in northern Lehigh County, has partnered with Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Mobile Stroke Unit to bring a higher level of emergency stroke care to those it serves. According to a LVHN news release, with the addition of NOVA, the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Mackenzie sworn in for seventh term in office

State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R-187th, was administered the oath of office along with 199 other members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, during a ceremony Jan. 3 at the state Capitol. Now in his seventh term, Mackenzie serves residents of the 187th Legislative District in Lehigh County, which was redrawn...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Community calendar

Read to canine friends from Lehigh Valley Therapy Dogs for Books ‘n’ Barks at the Emmaus Public Library, 11 E. Main St., 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Also Feb. 23 and March 23. Children of all ages may participate. You can bring your favorite book to share or choose one from the library collection. Visit the library website www.emmauspl.org for information.
EMMAUS, PA
Suspect brandishes a knife in a gas station robbery

Investigators at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem station are requesting help from the public in an armed robbery of a gas station in Northampton County Jan. 11. A news release outlines the following details:. An unknown suspect entered the Valero Gas Station, 6007 West Main Boulevard, East Allen...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Grant sought for home repair projects

In the first order of business of 2023, Lehigh County Commissioner Geoff Brace announced Jan. 11 the county will be applying for the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act Whole-Homes Repair Act. “The application will be submitted by the end of January. We will get our $2.7 million,” Brace said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Resident discusses concerns with recreation board

Upper Macungie resident Linda Gorr was the first person to address supervisors during their Dec. 1, 2022, meeting. “I went to the recreation board meeting, the last one they had,” Gorr said. “I have some concerns and I voiced them there then. “I did not feel very welcomed;...
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
