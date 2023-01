Read to canine friends from Lehigh Valley Therapy Dogs for Books ‘n’ Barks at the Emmaus Public Library, 11 E. Main St., 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Also Feb. 23 and March 23. Children of all ages may participate. You can bring your favorite book to share or choose one from the library collection. Visit the library website www.emmauspl.org for information.

EMMAUS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO