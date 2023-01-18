Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
2023 College Recruiting Outlook is out: What can graduates expect?
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From 2005-2009, Stuart Mease was hired by the City Manager of Roanoke to attract and retain young adults. The purpose of talent attraction and retention continues to be a focal point for the growth of the region. After stints in career services at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Stuart is now working for ROCS Grad Staffing, which specializes in helping its clients hire talent having 0-5 years of experience.
WDBJ7.com
More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
WDBJ7.com
Development approvals spark conversation on affordable housing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The approval of one of the largest apartment complexes in the Roanoke Valley at Tuesday’s City Council meeting sparked a conversation about affordable housing, Especially after council learned the lowest rate will be $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment. “I’m certainly excited about the housing. 768...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series starts soon
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series (RNUTS) runs from this month until May 2023. It’s a seven-event trail series that includes the Forever 5/10 Miler and the Explore Your Limits 5/10k. The goals of the events include to introduce people to new, unique and beautiful...
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for winter weather expected Saturday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
WDBJ7.com
Organizations host event for kids in Roanoke to create vision boards
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, and YouthHQ@Goodwill, known as ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are coming together to try to curb gun violence in the Star City. ALLY hosted “Envision your vision”...
WDBJ7.com
Registration open for City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wondered how the city of Roanoke operates? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood?. There is an opportunity for residents to learn and participate in the City of Roanoke’s Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents.
WDBJ7.com
Developer Walker outlines vision for Riverdale development in southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ed Walker says he has been driving through the Roanoke Industrial Center since his early 20s, imagining the possibilities. “When we started getting interested in downtown living, my simple answer was I’d love to live there,” Walker told us during a recent tour of the property. “And my simple answer here is I would love to live at Riverdale.”
wfxrtv.com
Junior Lunch Restaurant in Roanoke now loft-style apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a new place to call home or space to host a small event? Junior’s Loft Apartments are available and open for business. The building sits on Franklin Road in Roanoke and was once the home to the Junior Lunch Restaurant in 1984. Since the historic building went under renovation and now holds a commercial space and 14 apartment units from studios to one bedrooms.
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
wvtf.org
A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors
A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
WDBJ7.com
Officials outline impact of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Highly pathogenic avian influenza isn’t new to Virginia, or other states, for that matter. But a recent infection at a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County has caused some concern. “We’re in the midst of the largest outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in U.S....
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
WSLS
Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 29. It includes nearly 30 locations including popular spots like Tuco’s and Frankie Rowlands. Places like Little Green Hive and Cello’s Coffee House are offering meals to go. “It’s a lot of really great...
WDBJ7.com
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The View at Blue Ridge Commons is a $50.5 million apartment complex with 339 units in Roanoke. People are already scheduling appointments to see the apartments available to rent. Renters need to make three times the rent to qualify. “1350 and up for one bedroom. 1590...
Augusta Free Press
Glenn Youngkin told Ford Motor Co. no, which sure did own the libs
Glenn Youngkin apparently said no to Ford Motor Co. because he’s afraid that Donald Trump would use Ford to make fun of his “Chinese sounding” last name at a presidential debate. If you live in the Danville area, and you could have been one of the 2,500...
WDBJ7.com
Chatham Hall recieves national recognition for its riding academy
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Chatham Hall was recently named a Recognized Riding Academy by the United States Hunter Jumper Association. The recognition acknowledges programs that show strong horsemanship and sportsmanship, promote safety, and offer introductory hunter and jumper lessons. It also allows them to nominate a recognized school horse of...
“I want to give back!” says lottery winner from Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Blacksburg Uber Driver just became the lucky winner of $100,000 from the Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini became one of seven winners on Jan. 1. Houssini says he enjoys helping people in their everyday lives and tells lottery officials he hopes to use […]
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke excited for annual restaurant week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We look forward to it every year,” said Arton Williams, owner of Caribbica Soul. “It’s literally our favorite time downtown,” said Katherine Fisher, general manager of Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue. Downtown Roanoke restaurants are looking forward to hungry customers coming in...
