ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a new place to call home or space to host a small event? Junior’s Loft Apartments are available and open for business. The building sits on Franklin Road in Roanoke and was once the home to the Junior Lunch Restaurant in 1984. Since the historic building went under renovation and now holds a commercial space and 14 apartment units from studios to one bedrooms.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO