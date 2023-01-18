Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Stormont Vail Health held their Walk With a Doc event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health held their monthly “Walk with a Doc” event this weekend. In efforts to promote and encourage the community to take a step toward healthy habits, Stormont Vail Health holds a “Walk with a Doc” event every third Saturday of the month from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The walk is usually held outside of Lee Arena, but because of weather conditions, it was moved indoors. Dr. Casey Whales said this event lets him connect further with the community he serves.
WIBW
Two children, one adult die in central Topeka fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early morning fire claimed the lives of two children and one adult in central Topeka Friday morning. The Topeka Fire Dept. said crews responded to 916 SW Warren Ave. around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home. The fire also, unfortunately, spread to a house south of the home where the fire originated.
WIBW
Topeka prepares for Point in Time Homeless Count
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is getting ready to get a look at its residents who are homeless. The annual Point in Time Homeless Count is 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25. Staff members from the city and several local organizations will join volunteers to get a count of how many homeless people live in Topeka. The numbers determine how much federal funding the city receives to assist with services for the homeless.
WIBW
Topeka Symphony Orchestra continues ‘Swipe Right’ season at White Concert Hall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Symphony Orchestra continued this year’s “Swipe Right Season” concert series Saturday night with a performance at Washburn University’s White Concert Hall. The musical program “Great Lover” featured age-old love stories that still resonate to this day. Brett Robinson,...
WIBW
Emporia group that grew from Memorial Day celebration awarded for service
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group in Emporia that grew from a small Memorial Day celebration held in 1998 has been awarded for its continued service to the community. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that Eastside Community Group will be honored with the Community Impact Award at its 125th Annual Meeting.
WIBW
Prairie Band Casino celebrates 25th anniversary
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas casino celebrated its 25th anniversary Friday. A week of celebration at Prairie Band Casino & Resort culminated in a reception today marking the occasion. The casino also recognized 18 employees who have been with the Prairie Band since the start. Prairie Band says continued...
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
WIBW
Stormont Vail nurse honored with second DAISY Award
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One nurse at Stormont Vail Health has been honored a second time for her care and compassion while working with patients. Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that Nurse Jennifer Leonard was nominated by four patients for the DAISY Award - and won. The...
WIBW
Friends of the TSCP Library holds book sale through weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Books and other media are on sale in Topeka through this weekend. The Friends of the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library are holding its first Book Sale of the year. The group uses the money raised to support the library and its programs. The sale started Friday...
WIBW
One injured after striking barrier wall on I-70 near Lawrence
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was injured Friday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a barrier wall on I-70 near exit 197. According to the KHP crash log, on Friday, January 20 at just after 4:00 p.m., Cassidy Rogers, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was driving eastbound in a 2012 Acura when she became distracted, lost control of the car, and struck the barrier wall.
WIBW
Washburn students dazzle with biomedical research at statewide symposium
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn students dazzled spectators and judges alike with their biomedical research at a statewide research symposium. Washburn University says that during the weekend of Jan. 14, students who study biology, chemistry and physics presented their research at the 21st annual Kansas IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence Symposium.
WIBW
Sweet senior Sophia invites you to Helping Hands open house
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sophia is a seven-year-old pit bull mix waiting for a fur-ever home at Helping Hands Humane Society. She joined the shelter’s Emi Griess on Friday’s Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their upcoming special event. HHHS will mark 10 years in its new...
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
WIBW
Local leaders host event looking to gain support for re-opening of HBCU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local community leader Curtis Pitts, as well as other community leaders, met for the Day of Love and Hope for our Kansas Families event at the Statehouse Thursday. The event aimed to gain support from Kansas legislators to re-open the Kansas Technical Institute (KTI), a historically black school that resided in Topeka. The land which once housed the school now holds a Topeka Correctional Facility near SE 6th and Rice Rd.
WIBW
Good Morning Manhattan welcomes its return to in-person
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Good Morning Manhattan returned to an in-person event for the first time since before the pandemic. The program brings leaders from around the region together to catch up on the latest in the business community. While enjoying breakfast, the mayor of Manhattan, Mark Hatesohl, and Chair of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Mark Knackendoffel, gave speeches to the members.
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s DeLeye, Cope sign to their respective colleges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues have two more special athletes heading to the next level. Brooklyn DeLeye signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Kentucky and Emmerson Cope will head to Nebraska for softball. ”I visited some other schools and it was at Kentucky, they really...
KCTV 5
Olathe elementary school named National ESEA Distinguished School
Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators (NAESPA) announced Friday that Westview Elementary School has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School. The award goes to one of 100 Title I schools throughout the country to be nationally recognized for exceptional...
WIBW
K-State announces local, out-of-state startups accepted to Accelerator program
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has announced the 10 local and out-of-state startups accepted to the 2023 cohort of its Accelerator program. Kansas State University announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that its College of Business Administration has chosen 10 high-potential startups to participate in the Center for Entrepreneurship Accelerator program. The program is meant for early-stage companies and will provide the foundation to turn a concept into a successful venture.
WIBW
Louisiana man accused of Wichita car theft booked in Coffey Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Louisiana man is behind bars in Coffey County after the man allegedly stole a car from a dealership in Wichita Thursday morning. The vehicle and accused-thief were later found in Burlington. On Thursday, January 19, dispatch received a call from a dealership in Wichita at...
Fatal Topeka fire ruled as arson, victims identified
Authorities in Topeka have released the names of the victims of a fatal house fire on Friday, as well as arrested one on suspicion of murder and arson.
Comments / 0