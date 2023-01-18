ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Dover man arrested for robbery following trespassing investigation

DOVER, Del. – A trespassing complaint led to multiple charges for a Dover man Wednesday evening. Just after 5 p.m., Dover Police were called to a residence in the unit block of Lamplighter Lane for a report of people trespassing in the residence. Officers responded and made contact with 22-year-old Chaz Johnson inside of the residence, who was found to be in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check revealed that Johnson was wanted by Milford Police for an October 2022 robbery.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Frankford man arrested on gun charges following medical event

FRANKFORD, Del. – A Frankford man is behind bars on gun charges after police responded to a medical event last week. At around 7 p.m. on January 9th, troopers responded to a residence in the 35000 block of Ash Lane after EMS on scene requested their presence. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that EMS workers had placed 21-year-old Jair Fernandez-Hernandez in an ambulance after he reported that he was not feeling well. EMS personnel then reportedly discovered that Fernandez-Hernandez had a handgun in his pocket.
FRANKFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Milford Police names Officer of the Year

MILFORD, Del. – Congratulations to officer Jonathan Ricketts for being named Milford Police Officer of the Year. Officer Ricketts serves in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Trio arrested on drug charges following investigation in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested three people on felony gun and narcotics charges following a several-month-long drug investigation in Bridgeville. Thursday morning, members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 10000 block of Rifle Range Road. When troopers walked into the home, they saw Christopher Viruet running away from a bedroom. He was taken into custody in a second bedroom. Troopers also arrested Patricia Griffis and Jesus Torres inside of the home.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
WMDT.com

Drug investigation leads to arrest of Salisbury man

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars following a recent drug investigation. The investigation began last month when the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team was contacted by the Homeland Security Investigations Eastern Shore Office regarding an international package that was found to contain 4,000 Zolpidem pills, which is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. The package was being sent to an address in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Four adults, two juveniles arrested following drug investigation

DOVER, Del. – A total of six people, including two juveniles, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told detectives had been conducting a drug investigation on an apartment in the 200 block of West Reed Street. Members of law enforcement responded to the apartment early Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant. Before executing the warrant, officers observed a subject, identified as 38-year-old Roderick Dixon, conducting drug transactions in the area and making contact with a second subject in a vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Janita Sullivan. Both were taken into custody.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Two Pocomoke City Police Officers honored

POCOMOKE, Md. – Congrats to Pocomoke City Police officer Rhodes and his K-9 Joker for being named Pocomoke City Police Supervisor of the Year. Another congratulations goes to Officer Laverty on being named Pocomoke City Police Officer of the Year. We want to hear your good news, just email...
WMDT.com

Salisbury man convicted in 2022 robbery at Pizza City

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and assault. On Wednesday, a two-day trial wrapped up with Kendal Smiley being convicted of armed robbery, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime, and other related charges. The...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

DSP searching for wanted Smyrna man

SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Smyrna man. We’re told 33-year-old James Wheeler has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, burglary, and assault charges stemming from an incident that happened Wednesday evening in Magnolia. Wheeler is approximately 5’8″, approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has teardrop tattoos next to his right eye and script tattoos on his right arm. Police say his current whereabouts are unknown but he frequents the Magnolia and Camden areas.
SMYRNA, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury man sentenced for distributing fentanyl

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for fentanyl distribution. 34-year-old Darnell Jenkins was convicted in September 2022 of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office regarding Jenkins selling narcotics in Wicomico County. Two law enforcement officers posed in an undercover capacity and were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. Officers say they initially believed the drugs being sold by Jenkins were heroin, but lab testing showed that the substances were fentanyl. Police say during the latter two incidents, Jenkins sent another person to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officers on his behalf. The person was allegedly suffering under the throes of drug addiction and was coaxed into delivering the fentanyl packages for Jenkins with the promise of receiving additional drugs for his personal use.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Search party for De’Quan Fields, missing for a week

DEAL ISLAND, Md. – A Somerset County man missing now for more than a week. Family, friends, and community members all rallying together at his last known location. The rain and wind couldn’t keep community members away Thursday as they desperately searched for De’Quan Fields. Even people who didn’t know Fields came out saying it’s what they would want someone else to do for them.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State of the State Address; Governor Carney says the state is making progress, and outlines where work needs to be done

DOVER, Del.- Delaware Governor John Carney highlighted legislative achievements of the previous session and stressed the work still ahead during his State of the State Address Thursday in Dover. State of the State Address. The Governor called on more affordable housing, legislation to help address the growing problem of worker...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Two families turned homeowners in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Two families now sharing joy in Salisbury as they receive their forever homes thanks to the Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Program. “Oh my God, I’m so excited it feels great,” says new homeowner, Rhoda Nakey. Homeowners Rhoda Nakey and Enose Brinache blessed their...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Statewide Autism program moves to Department of Education

Delaware- The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs is now apart of the Delaware Department of Education. The office which was once known as the Delaware Autism Program provided support to students with autism. The Christina School District was formerly responsible for administering the state funded program. But effecting January...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Pets on the Plaza: Meet Beatrice

Meet Beatrice, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: beatrice, humane society of wicomico county, pets on the plaza.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

OCFD Reaches new collective bargaining agreement with town

Ocean City, MD- The Ocean City Fire Department’s local union (IAFF 4269) have managed to reach a historic collective bargaining agreement with the leadership of the resort town. IAFF officials approached Ocean City officials in September of 2022 citing issues of unanticipated inflation and other issues caused by the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

House Bill 49 passes in DE State House, unemployment support

Delaware- On Wednesday the Delaware House Passed Legislation that would provide Delawareans receiving unemployment support an increase in benefits. House Bill 49 would increase the maximum weekly benefit amount by $50, bring the total up to $450 a week. These payments would be available to individuals seeking unemployment compensation from...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy