Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for robbery following trespassing investigation
DOVER, Del. – A trespassing complaint led to multiple charges for a Dover man Wednesday evening. Just after 5 p.m., Dover Police were called to a residence in the unit block of Lamplighter Lane for a report of people trespassing in the residence. Officers responded and made contact with 22-year-old Chaz Johnson inside of the residence, who was found to be in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check revealed that Johnson was wanted by Milford Police for an October 2022 robbery.
WMDT.com
Frankford man arrested on gun charges following medical event
FRANKFORD, Del. – A Frankford man is behind bars on gun charges after police responded to a medical event last week. At around 7 p.m. on January 9th, troopers responded to a residence in the 35000 block of Ash Lane after EMS on scene requested their presence. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that EMS workers had placed 21-year-old Jair Fernandez-Hernandez in an ambulance after he reported that he was not feeling well. EMS personnel then reportedly discovered that Fernandez-Hernandez had a handgun in his pocket.
WMDT.com
Milford Police names Officer of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – Congratulations to officer Jonathan Ricketts for being named Milford Police Officer of the Year. Officer Ricketts serves in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Trio arrested on drug charges following investigation in Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested three people on felony gun and narcotics charges following a several-month-long drug investigation in Bridgeville. Thursday morning, members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 10000 block of Rifle Range Road. When troopers walked into the home, they saw Christopher Viruet running away from a bedroom. He was taken into custody in a second bedroom. Troopers also arrested Patricia Griffis and Jesus Torres inside of the home.
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to arrest of Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars following a recent drug investigation. The investigation began last month when the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team was contacted by the Homeland Security Investigations Eastern Shore Office regarding an international package that was found to contain 4,000 Zolpidem pills, which is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. The package was being sent to an address in Salisbury.
WMDT.com
Four adults, two juveniles arrested following drug investigation
DOVER, Del. – A total of six people, including two juveniles, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told detectives had been conducting a drug investigation on an apartment in the 200 block of West Reed Street. Members of law enforcement responded to the apartment early Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant. Before executing the warrant, officers observed a subject, identified as 38-year-old Roderick Dixon, conducting drug transactions in the area and making contact with a second subject in a vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Janita Sullivan. Both were taken into custody.
WMDT.com
Two Pocomoke City Police Officers honored
POCOMOKE, Md. – Congrats to Pocomoke City Police officer Rhodes and his K-9 Joker for being named Pocomoke City Police Supervisor of the Year. Another congratulations goes to Officer Laverty on being named Pocomoke City Police Officer of the Year. We want to hear your good news, just email...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted in 2022 robbery at Pizza City
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and assault. On Wednesday, a two-day trial wrapped up with Kendal Smiley being convicted of armed robbery, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime, and other related charges. The...
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Smyrna man
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Smyrna man. We’re told 33-year-old James Wheeler has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, burglary, and assault charges stemming from an incident that happened Wednesday evening in Magnolia. Wheeler is approximately 5’8″, approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has teardrop tattoos next to his right eye and script tattoos on his right arm. Police say his current whereabouts are unknown but he frequents the Magnolia and Camden areas.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced for distributing fentanyl
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for fentanyl distribution. 34-year-old Darnell Jenkins was convicted in September 2022 of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office regarding Jenkins selling narcotics in Wicomico County. Two law enforcement officers posed in an undercover capacity and were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. Officers say they initially believed the drugs being sold by Jenkins were heroin, but lab testing showed that the substances were fentanyl. Police say during the latter two incidents, Jenkins sent another person to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officers on his behalf. The person was allegedly suffering under the throes of drug addiction and was coaxed into delivering the fentanyl packages for Jenkins with the promise of receiving additional drugs for his personal use.
WMDT.com
Search party for De’Quan Fields, missing for a week
DEAL ISLAND, Md. – A Somerset County man missing now for more than a week. Family, friends, and community members all rallying together at his last known location. The rain and wind couldn’t keep community members away Thursday as they desperately searched for De’Quan Fields. Even people who didn’t know Fields came out saying it’s what they would want someone else to do for them.
WMDT.com
Two Wicomico Co. Schools under “Safe in Place” due to threatening notes
SALISBURY, Md. – Two Wicomico County schools are currently in “Safe in Place” status. Details are limited at this time. The status affects Parkside High School and Wicomico High School in Salisbury. Wicomico County Public Schools released the following statement on Facebook early Friday afternoon:. “Parkside High...
WMDT.com
Delaware State of the State Address; Governor Carney says the state is making progress, and outlines where work needs to be done
DOVER, Del.- Delaware Governor John Carney highlighted legislative achievements of the previous session and stressed the work still ahead during his State of the State Address Thursday in Dover. State of the State Address. The Governor called on more affordable housing, legislation to help address the growing problem of worker...
WMDT.com
Lt. Governor talks education, opioid crisis, and economy following State of the State Address
DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long sat down with 47 ABC’s Rob Petree to highlight the work she is doing alongside Governor Carney following the State of the State Address on Thursday. Governor John Carney just this week announced significant pay increases for Delaware teachers of...
WMDT.com
Two families turned homeowners in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Two families now sharing joy in Salisbury as they receive their forever homes thanks to the Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Program. “Oh my God, I’m so excited it feels great,” says new homeowner, Rhoda Nakey. Homeowners Rhoda Nakey and Enose Brinache blessed their...
WMDT.com
Statewide Autism program moves to Department of Education
Delaware- The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs is now apart of the Delaware Department of Education. The office which was once known as the Delaware Autism Program provided support to students with autism. The Christina School District was formerly responsible for administering the state funded program. But effecting January...
WMDT.com
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Beatrice
Meet Beatrice, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: beatrice, humane society of wicomico county, pets on the plaza.
WMDT.com
OCFD Reaches new collective bargaining agreement with town
Ocean City, MD- The Ocean City Fire Department’s local union (IAFF 4269) have managed to reach a historic collective bargaining agreement with the leadership of the resort town. IAFF officials approached Ocean City officials in September of 2022 citing issues of unanticipated inflation and other issues caused by the...
WMDT.com
Local bakers grapple with rising egg prices, manage price hike with creative solutions
MARYLAND – “I say about 70% of our menu is dependent on eggs,” The Ugly Pie Co-Owner Heather Hall said. Eggs are at the heart of everything The Ugly Pie in Salisbury does, going through around 50 dozen of them per week. With the national average price...
WMDT.com
House Bill 49 passes in DE State House, unemployment support
Delaware- On Wednesday the Delaware House Passed Legislation that would provide Delawareans receiving unemployment support an increase in benefits. House Bill 49 would increase the maximum weekly benefit amount by $50, bring the total up to $450 a week. These payments would be available to individuals seeking unemployment compensation from...
Comments / 0