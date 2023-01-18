ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Organizations host event for kids in Roanoke to create vision boards

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, and YouthHQ@Goodwill, known as ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are coming together to try to curb gun violence in the Star City. ALLY hosted “Envision your vision”...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting

The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke park gets new name

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River on Saturday

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A female was recovered in the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road with other “items of evidentiary value” on Saturday. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 29. It includes nearly 30 locations including popular spots like Tuco’s and Frankie Rowlands. Places like Little Green Hive and Cello’s Coffee House are offering meals to go. “It’s a lot of really great...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series starts soon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series (RNUTS) runs from this month until May 2023. It’s a seven-event trail series that includes the Forever 5/10 Miler and the Explore Your Limits 5/10k. The goals of the events include to introduce people to new, unique and beautiful...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Registration open for City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wondered how the city of Roanoke operates? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood?. There is an opportunity for residents to learn and participate in the City of Roanoke’s Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Junior Lunch Restaurant in Roanoke now loft-style apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a new place to call home or space to host a small event? Junior’s Loft Apartments are available and open for business. The building sits on Franklin Road in Roanoke and was once the home to the Junior Lunch Restaurant in 1984. Since the historic building went under renovation and now holds a commercial space and 14 apartment units from studios to one bedrooms.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

VA-41 closed in Pittsylvania Co. after crash

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition

The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious …. The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city

Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke dog spotlighted on national level

ROANOKE, Va. – One local pooch made his mark on the national stage. Poppy, a french bulldog from Roanoke, was named a winner of BARK’s Next Top Models contest. Poppy was featured on BARK’s social media platforms, and will be featured in upcoming marketing materials. As a...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Chatham Hall recieves national recognition for its riding academy

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Chatham Hall was recently named a Recognized Riding Academy by the United States Hunter Jumper Association. The recognition acknowledges programs that show strong horsemanship and sportsmanship, promote safety, and offer introductory hunter and jumper lessons. It also allows them to nominate a recognized school horse of...
WSLS

Meet Caiden: Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first foster dog

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new mascot. Meet Caiden: the department’s first-ever foster dog. Caiden is about three years old and was picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP). The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Rachel Hale, came...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy