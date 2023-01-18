Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Organizations host event for kids in Roanoke to create vision boards
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, and YouthHQ@Goodwill, known as ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are coming together to try to curb gun violence in the Star City. ALLY hosted “Envision your vision”...
wfxrtv.com
Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting
The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
WDBJ7.com
Noke Van Co. brings the first outfitted camper van-building business to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Noke Van Co. is one of Roanoke’s newest businesses hoping to bring a little extra adventure to the region. They say they’re the first to bring an outfitted camper van-building business to the Commonwealth. Keri and Justin vanBlaricom know what it’s like to live...
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River on Saturday
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A female was recovered in the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road with other “items of evidentiary value” on Saturday. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office.
WSLS
Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 29. It includes nearly 30 locations including popular spots like Tuco’s and Frankie Rowlands. Places like Little Green Hive and Cello’s Coffee House are offering meals to go. “It’s a lot of really great...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series starts soon
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series (RNUTS) runs from this month until May 2023. It’s a seven-event trail series that includes the Forever 5/10 Miler and the Explore Your Limits 5/10k. The goals of the events include to introduce people to new, unique and beautiful...
WDBJ7.com
Registration open for City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wondered how the city of Roanoke operates? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood?. There is an opportunity for residents to learn and participate in the City of Roanoke’s Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents.
wfirnews.com
Kennedy Park in Roanoke to be renamed after local neighborhood advocate
The largest park in Northwest Roanoke’s Melrose-Rugby neighborhood will now be named after one of the neighborhood’s most passionate boosters, the late Estelle H. McCadden. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
wfxrtv.com
Junior Lunch Restaurant in Roanoke now loft-style apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a new place to call home or space to host a small event? Junior’s Loft Apartments are available and open for business. The building sits on Franklin Road in Roanoke and was once the home to the Junior Lunch Restaurant in 1984. Since the historic building went under renovation and now holds a commercial space and 14 apartment units from studios to one bedrooms.
WDBJ7.com
VA-41 closed in Pittsylvania Co. after crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
wfxrtv.com
One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition
The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious …. The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city
Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
WSLS
Roanoke dog spotlighted on national level
ROANOKE, Va. – One local pooch made his mark on the national stage. Poppy, a french bulldog from Roanoke, was named a winner of BARK’s Next Top Models contest. Poppy was featured on BARK’s social media platforms, and will be featured in upcoming marketing materials. As a...
WSET
Lynchburg awarded $261K in grants to develop new sites at Ivy Creek Innovation Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting news for industrial business in the Hill City. On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) grants to help develop industrial sites across the state. The VBRSP development grants were awarded to 21 sites, including the...
WDBJ7.com
Chatham Hall recieves national recognition for its riding academy
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Chatham Hall was recently named a Recognized Riding Academy by the United States Hunter Jumper Association. The recognition acknowledges programs that show strong horsemanship and sportsmanship, promote safety, and offer introductory hunter and jumper lessons. It also allows them to nominate a recognized school horse of...
WSLS
Meet Caiden: Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first foster dog
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new mascot. Meet Caiden: the department’s first-ever foster dog. Caiden is about three years old and was picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP). The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Rachel Hale, came...
