abccolumbia.com
United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium looking for volunteers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to help kids strengthen their reading skills through United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium and they are looking for volunteers. ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., Education and Resiliency Director and Deja Vaughn, MRC Operations Manager...
abccolumbia.com
Richland authorities investigating stabbing of officer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the stabbing of an officer that happened Jan. 11 at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say they received a report from jail staff about an inmate stabbing an officer with a metal object. The incident is...
abccolumbia.com
Alex Murdaugh trial begins Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are just days away from the start of one of the most anticipated trials in SC history. Beginning Monday, former Attorney Alex Murdaugh will be tried for the deaths of his wife Maggie Murdaugh and his son Paul Murdaugh. In June 2021 Murdaugh called 911...
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
Attorney urges Richland County to release control of jail to Sheriff Leon Lott
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Videos from inside Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center have been floating around on social media showing overflowing sewage in dorms and undercooked food. An inmate shared their experience from inside the jail. "We are citizens and we shouldn't be treated less than citizens because we have...
abccolumbia.com
Fentanyl induced homicide bill underway at SC Statehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At the State House, lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring homicide charges for Fentanyl overdose deaths in the State. The latest data from DHEC shows 61 deaths related to the drug in 2020 in Richland County alone and 78 in Lexington. Meanwhile, a record...
Coroner: Juvenile dies in Darlington County shooting on Syracuse Street
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — On Friday afternoon, Darlington County deputies were on the scene of a shooting that killed one juvenile, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened in the area of Syracuse Street in the Darlington area, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said. The name of the juvenile killed has not yet […]
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting...
Chantè Coad blazes trail as Columbia's first Black female firefighter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The responsibility of being "the first" comes with a lot of weight, but Chantè Coad carries the title well. After not getting hired the first time she applied, Coad became the Columbia Fire Department's first Black female firefighter on October 22, 1990. She started her career with Engine 11.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department celebrates 10 new additions at graduation ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department employs more than 700 uniformed officers. Friday, 10 more deputies joined their ranks. “A lot of people think people don’t want to be cops. I think today proves that wrong. Here’s 10 new Richland County deputies who are starting and are going to hit the ground running,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC sees increase in severe Covid-19 cases in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Severe cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in South Carolina. Today officials with DHEC announced they have seen a spike in the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 as well as deaths related to the virus. Richland County is among the counties where officials say...
live5news.com
Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
abccolumbia.com
Richland One releases statement after former employee arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland District One released a statement regarding the arrest of a former Columbia High School employee by authorities. Earlier today, The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a former school employee on sexual battery charges. Joshua Curenton, 29, a former Columbia High School...
Sheriff seeks help with identifying vehicle possibly involved in Darlington County homicide
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff James Hudson Jr. with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the Friday homicide that left a juvenile dead. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is unknown, the sheriff’s […]
abccolumbia.com
Sumter man wanted for burglary and indecent exposure
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department is asking for help to locate a man wanted for burglary and indecent exposure. Investigators say 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is wanted in two unrelated cases that took place earlier this month. Brown is accused of breaking into a home on Guyton Street on Jan. 18th and taking several items. In another incident on January 13, Brown is accused of exposing himself while at businesses on Broad Street.
Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime
IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
abccolumbia.com
Investiture ceremony held for new USC President
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina has officially entered a new era of leadership. Today the University held an investiture ceremony for new President Michael Amiridis at the Koger Center. In his speech, Amiridis outlined his vision for the University and highlighted the role of higher education...
abccolumbia.com
FBI Columbia’s Elder Fraud Initiative aims to help seniors from scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – FBI Columbia has launched an initiative to protect South Carolina seniors from scams. Curtis spoke with Kevin Wheeler, Public Affairs Specialist, about the Elder Fraud Awareness Initiative that was launched in 2021. Wheeler says through the initiative, they have presenters who are highly trained who...
