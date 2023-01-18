ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastover, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium looking for volunteers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to help kids strengthen their reading skills through United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium and they are looking for volunteers. ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., Education and Resiliency Director and Deja Vaughn, MRC Operations Manager...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland authorities investigating stabbing of officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the stabbing of an officer that happened Jan. 11 at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say they received a report from jail staff about an inmate stabbing an officer with a metal object. The incident is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Alex Murdaugh trial begins Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are just days away from the start of one of the most anticipated trials in SC history. Beginning Monday, former Attorney Alex Murdaugh will be tried for the deaths of his wife Maggie Murdaugh and his son Paul Murdaugh. In June 2021 Murdaugh called 911...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fentanyl induced homicide bill underway at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At the State House, lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring homicide charges for Fentanyl overdose deaths in the State. The latest data from DHEC shows 61 deaths related to the drug in 2020 in Richland County alone and 78 in Lexington. Meanwhile, a record...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County Sheriff’s Department celebrates 10 new additions at graduation ceremony

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department employs more than 700 uniformed officers. Friday, 10 more deputies joined their ranks. “A lot of people think people don’t want to be cops. I think today proves that wrong. Here’s 10 new Richland County deputies who are starting and are going to hit the ground running,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

DHEC sees increase in severe Covid-19 cases in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Severe cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in South Carolina. Today officials with DHEC announced they have seen a spike in the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 as well as deaths related to the virus. Richland County is among the counties where officials say...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland One releases statement after former employee arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland District One released a statement regarding the arrest of a former Columbia High School employee by authorities. Earlier today, The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a former school employee on sexual battery charges. Joshua Curenton, 29, a former Columbia High School...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter man wanted for burglary and indecent exposure

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department is asking for help to locate a man wanted for burglary and indecent exposure. Investigators say 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is wanted in two unrelated cases that took place earlier this month. Brown is accused of breaking into a home on Guyton Street on Jan. 18th and taking several items. In another incident on January 13, Brown is accused of exposing himself while at businesses on Broad Street.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime

IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Investiture ceremony held for new USC President

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina has officially entered a new era of leadership. Today the University held an investiture ceremony for new President Michael Amiridis at the Koger Center. In his speech, Amiridis outlined his vision for the University and highlighted the role of higher education...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

FBI Columbia’s Elder Fraud Initiative aims to help seniors from scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – FBI Columbia has launched an initiative to protect South Carolina seniors from scams. Curtis spoke with Kevin Wheeler, Public Affairs Specialist, about the Elder Fraud Awareness Initiative that was launched in 2021. Wheeler says through the initiative, they have presenters who are highly trained who...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy