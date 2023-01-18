SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department is asking for help to locate a man wanted for burglary and indecent exposure. Investigators say 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is wanted in two unrelated cases that took place earlier this month. Brown is accused of breaking into a home on Guyton Street on Jan. 18th and taking several items. In another incident on January 13, Brown is accused of exposing himself while at businesses on Broad Street.

SUMTER, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO