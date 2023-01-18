Read full article on original website
After loss, No. 6 Gonzaga seeks bounce-back effort at Pacific
The Gonzaga magic was sagging earlier this month when the Bulldogs had three consecutive West Coast Conference games decided by five or fewer points. Then it outright evaporated Thursday night with a stunning 68-67 home loss to Loyola Marymount, a program that hadn't won in Spokane, Wash., since 1991.
No. 6 Gonzaga clips Pacific behind Drew Timme’s 38
Drew Timme scored 24 of his career-high 38 points in the second half and No. 6 Gonzaga registered a 99-90 victory over host Pacific on Saturday night in West Coast Conference play at Stockton, Calif. Timme was 17-of-23 shooting while supplanting his previous career best of 37, set last season...
No. 5 UCLA, No. 11 Arizona set for clash of Pac-12 heavyweights
No. 5 UCLA and No. 11 Arizona deftly took care of challenging opponents Thursday night to further raise the stakes when the best college basketball rivalry on the West Coast resumes Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. The Bruins (17-2, 8-0 Pac-12) won their 14th consecutive game by battling past Arizona State...
Bronny James Responds to Report He Is Down to Three Schools
Hours after Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that Bronny James had narrowed down his college choices to a final three, the high school senior sent a clear message about his current standing.
