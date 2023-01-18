ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Pitt Habitat for Humanity to dedicate home to family

By Shannon Baker
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County was scheduled to hold the 82nd dedication of a home on Wednesday.

The dedication was scheduled for 5 p.m. at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. After the ceremony, there will be a brief tour of the four-bedroom house.

Habitat for Humanity officials said they have spent numerous hours in financial workshops as well as performing several hundred hours of “sweat-equity” in preparation for their move-in date.

Remarks and words of encouragement were scheduled to be provided by Habitat for Humanity leadership, Mary Perkins-Williams, Chairwoman of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, and Monica Daniels, Greenville City Council Member (District 1).

