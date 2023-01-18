ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Missing Marion County teen located, officials say

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 6 days ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff’s office said a Marion County teen was reported missing Wednesday.

Update: 5 a.m. Thursday:

Hailey Vazquez has been located and is safe, the Marion County Sheriff’s said.

Original Story:

Hailey Vazquez was last seen leaving her home Wednesday around 12:15 a.m., MCSO said.

Deputies said she wore a black Star Wars t-shirt, pajama pants and white sneakers.

Marion County deputies said she left her home without her medication and people are concerned for her.

If you have any information about Vazquez’s location, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 911.

