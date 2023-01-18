Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oxford Eagle
Oxford boys, girls advance in soccer playoffs
Oxford soccer enjoyed strong performances from both the boys’ and the girls’ squads on Saturday as both teams cruised to comfortable victories in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs. The Chargers got things started early Saturday morning, netting four goals in the first half of...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford boys, girls down Grenada
The Oxford hoops teams each picked up key region wins Friday night as they defeated rival Grenada. The Lady Chargers (11-13, 1-3 Region 1-6A) picked up their first win in region play behind a 22-point performance from sophomore C.C. Frierson. Seniors Ciara Cooper and Olivia Waddell also scored in double-figures...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SMU hiring Ole Miss defensive assistant, per reports
Maurice Crum Jr. is heading west after a season at Ole Miss. Crum is heading to SMU, according to multiple reports. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic reports Crum will be linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator for the Mustangs. Crum coached Ole Miss linebackers while also holding the title of co-defensive coordinator with the Rebels.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss reportedly loses QB, LB to transfer portal
The Ole Miss quarterback and linebacker rooms have been reduced by 1 player. Kinkead Dent, a member of the program since 2019, and Jamond Gordon, a JUCO transfer ahead of the 2021 campaign, have reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to On3 and 247Sports. Dent was a 3-star recruit for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jamond Gordon reportedly makes decision on future at Ole Miss
Jamond Gordon has reportedly made a decision on his future after spending time in the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz with On3 Sports, Gordon has made the decision to withdraw from the transfer portal and remain at Ole Miss for 2023. Gordon was initially a JUCO transfer ahead of the 2021 season and hit the transfer portal on Thursday.
Byhalia, January 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Olive Branch High School soccer team will have a game with Byhalia High School on January 20, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Oxford Eagle
Carolyn Fedric Laster
Carolyn Fedric Laster, loving wife, mother and grandmother, community volunteer, and life long Grenadian, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the age of 76 following a long illness she faced with her typical strength, optimism and humor. She will be remembered for her generous spirit and deep love for her family, friends and hometown.
Oxford Eagle
DECA advances to state competition
Thirty-three Oxford High students competed at the District DECA Competition held on January 17th at Olive Branch High School. DECA is a Career and Technical Education student organization whose mission is to “prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. Student members leverage their DECA experience to become academically prepared, community-oriented, professionally responsible, and experienced leaders. DECA at Oxford High School is under the direction of Stacy Murchison, Business, Marketing and Finance teacher.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Indoor Yard Sale This Saturday
One of Oxford’s popular wintertime events, the Oxford Indoor Yard Sale, returns this Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center. Admission is $2 for adults; children age 12 and under are admitted for free. The event is held rain or shine.
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Researchers Developing Early Warning System for Tornadoes
Method uses tornadoes’ unique sound for detection and tracking. Tornado season in the South means increased anxiety, hours of televised storm coverage and watching the skies. Unfortunately, it can also lead to “warning fatigue.”. A team of researchers at the University of Mississippi‘s National Center for Physical Acoustics...
wcbi.com
Pastor, community leader, college dean is also fashion expert
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo pastor known for his involvement in the community, advocacy for civil rights, and work in higher education is also known for his personal style. Whether he’s in the pulpit, or in the chapel at Virginia Union University, Dr. Richard Price is always stylish....
hottytoddy.com
Bid for Oxford Conference Center Interior Renovation Project Approved
The Oxford Conference Center will be getting spruced up this spring. The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday from a contractor for the interior renovation project. Two bids were submitted. The lowest bid was $795,00 from J.P. Corp General Contractors. The second bid from JE Stevens Construction Group was for $815,000.
wcbi.com
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
hottytoddy.com
First Punkin Water Project Bid OK’d by Oxford Aldermen
A year after the city of Oxford agreed to take over water service from the Punkin Water Association, the first contractor was approved to begin the construction process. The city received seven bids for the labor of installing the new water meters for current Punkin Water customers. The lowest and...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
hottytoddy.com
Ivy to Retire from OPD After 32 Years
At 27 years old, Capt. Alan Ivy decided he wanted to be a fireman. He passed the physical fitness test; however, the Oxford Fire Department wasn’t hiring at the time in 1990. His wife, Gina, suggested he call his childhood friend, Mike Martin, who was at the time a...
DeSoto Times Today
Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings delivers on the “Plus”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Mr. P’s Buffalo Wings Plus...
Death of inmate at Mississippi county detention center being investigated
Mississippi officials are investigating the. death of an inmate found hanged in a county detention center this week. Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy confirmed Friday that his office transported the body of a Detention Center inmate. Kennedy said because of an ongoing state investigation he was unable to release any...
Inmate dies in Mississippi jail, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says
OXFORD, Miss — Deputies at the Lafayette Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi were called to the cell of a man who was unresponsive and pronounced dead within half an hour, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office. Life-saving measures were immediately given by custody staff and jail medical staff...
Comments / 0