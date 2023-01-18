Read full article on original website
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Crimestoppers Honolulu has a new President
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu has appointed longtime board member Sanj Sappal, as its new President. Sappal is a longtime security industry executive, and the longest-serving member of the board, having officially joined in 2005.
Local comedian James Mane is coming to Blue Note Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Local comedian James Mane is coming to Blue Note Hawaii on Wednesday, January 25th. Mane has performed stand up comedy throughout the country, and will be on tour on the Big Island and Maui in May.
Maui Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers
Kaunoa Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers immediately to help deliver fresh meals to qualified seniors at their homes in Kahului, Wailuku and Pukalani. Volunteers are needed on various days, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. to noon.
U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia making Hawaii proud
Richard Buangan is serves as a U.S. ambassador to Mongolia. KITV caught up with him during his visit back home to Hawaii.
Honolulu prosecutor shares changes to sentencing and parole guidelines
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm today outlined his departments positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system. Honolulu Prosecuting Office shares department's position on paroling. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm outlined his departments positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system.
Hospital that serves as a lifeline for West Hawaii is requesting $20 million from state lawmakers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Health Systems Corporation (HHSC) went before the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Thursday to talk funding. HHSC is a "safety net" for neighbor island care, which means its hospitals care for patients even if they don't have health insurance or can't afford to pay.
Hawai'i Tax Fairness Coalition protest at State Capitol in favor of new tax on ultra-wealthy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tax Fairness Coalition is calling on lawmakers to pass wealth taxes, and they came out in a peaceful protest Thursday at the Hawaii State Capitol to call for tax justice. "We know what our working families are struggling to put food on the table, to...
Vendors gear up for visitors for the Eddie, the North Shore's world famous surf competition
North Shore businesses hoping to reap the benefits of the Eddie Aikau big-wave surfing contest. Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Oahu's North Shore this weekend for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. And small businesses in the area are hoping to benefit from the crowds.
Burglars at Kaimuki Teaspresso steal thousands in cash and goods
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Burglars broke into the Teaspresso Bar in Kaimuki early Thursday morning, according to employees, got away with thousands in cash and goods. According to a Teaspresso employee, two suspects broke into the store just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 19.
Oahu businesswoman sentenced to two years for role in billion dollar lobbying scheme
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu businesswoman with international ties was sentenced in Hawaii Thursday to two years in federal prison for her role in facilitating an unregistered lobbying campaign for former President Trump's Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice. Nickie Mali Lum Davis, 47, of Honolulu, admitted that between...
Thursday Weather: Light winds, vog, increasing showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. On Kaua'i, expect frequent showers in the morning easing up to scattered showers in the afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs 78 to 83. Sea breezes to 10 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy and hazy with...
Jury finds Stephen Brown guilty of the 2017 murder of Telma Boinville
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After deliberating for less than 24 hours, the jury in the Stephen Brown murder trial have found him guilty on all four counts, including second-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and burglary. Brown was accused of tying up and brutally killing Oahu woman Telma Boinville at a...
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: January 19, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Muggy weather with a few pockets of heavier rains possible Friday afternoon mainly for Central and Leeward spots. High Surf Advisory for North and West shores Friday. Overnight, mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
One dead in building fire at high-rise in Aiea | UPDATE
UPDATE: A 77-year-old man has died after a fire tore through a high-rise condo unit in Aiea. Crews found the man and two dogs also deceased. Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.
Parts of Kamehameha Highway closed due to accident, downed power lines
KAAAWA (KITV4) -- The area of 49-705 Kamehameha Hwy, around Kualoa Ranch, is closed in both directions due to a car accident and downed power lines. Honolulu Police, EMS, and fire crews are on scene. According to police, one vehicle was involved.
Jury begins deliberating murder case against Stephen Brown, accused of killing North Shore mother
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The fate of accused murderer Stephen Brown is now in the hands of jurors, after a week of graphic -- and sometimes emotional -- testimonies. "The defense theory of the case rest solely on your willingness to believe the word of a man who on Dec. 7, 2017 had his hands drenched in the blood of a blameless woman," said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell in closing arguments.
Jury in deliberation on Stephen Brown murder trial
Jurors began deliberating in Oahu today -- and will decide who should be held responsible for Telma Boinville's death. Jury begins deliberating murder case against Stephen Brown, accused of killing North Shore mother. It's been more than five years since the brutal murder of North Shore mother Telma Boinville. Jurors...
Aiea condo fire leaves one dead, neighbors flee massive flames and smoke
AIEA (KITV4) -- A 77-year-old man died in a high rise condo fire. The flames, shooting out from the 29th floor, were seen from the freeway below and miles away. Two dogs also perished in the blaze. Viewers sent in dramatic video shot from the highway showing an end unit...
