ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Crimestoppers Honolulu has a new President

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu has appointed longtime board member Sanj Sappal, as its new President. Sappal is a longtime security industry executive, and the longest-serving member of the board, having officially joined in 2005.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Maui Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers

Kaunoa Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers immediately to help deliver fresh meals to qualified seniors at their homes in Kahului, Wailuku and Pukalani. Volunteers are needed on various days, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. to noon.
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu prosecutor shares changes to sentencing and parole guidelines

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm today outlined his departments positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system. Honolulu Prosecuting Office shares department's position on paroling. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm outlined his departments positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Burglars at Kaimuki Teaspresso steal thousands in cash and goods

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Burglars broke into the Teaspresso Bar in Kaimuki early Thursday morning, according to employees, got away with thousands in cash and goods. According to a Teaspresso employee, two suspects broke into the store just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 19.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Light winds, vog, increasing showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. On Kaua'i, expect frequent showers in the morning easing up to scattered showers in the afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs 78 to 83. Sea breezes to 10 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy and hazy with...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: January 19, 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Muggy weather with a few pockets of heavier rains possible Friday afternoon mainly for Central and Leeward spots. High Surf Advisory for North and West shores Friday. Overnight, mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Jury begins deliberating murder case against Stephen Brown, accused of killing North Shore mother

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The fate of accused murderer Stephen Brown is now in the hands of jurors, after a week of graphic -- and sometimes emotional -- testimonies. "The defense theory of the case rest solely on your willingness to believe the word of a man who on Dec. 7, 2017 had his hands drenched in the blood of a blameless woman," said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell in closing arguments.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Jury in deliberation on Stephen Brown murder trial

Jurors began deliberating in Oahu today -- and will decide who should be held responsible for Telma Boinville's death. Jury begins deliberating murder case against Stephen Brown, accused of killing North Shore mother. It's been more than five years since the brutal murder of North Shore mother Telma Boinville. Jurors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy