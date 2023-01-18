Read full article on original website
Don't worry, Dallas fans: The Mavs game was moved to avoid Cowboys conflict
DALLAS — Don't worry, die-hard Dallas sports fans. You can take a breather about this weekend. The Dallas Mavericks announced Thursday that Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers will now tip off at 1:30 p.m. rather than 6:30 p.m. The team made this move to avoid having the...
New York Post
Bills vs. Bengals: Preview, prediction, what to watch for
An inside look at Sunday’s Bills-Bengals AFC divisional round matchup in Buffalo: Marquee matchup Bills secondary vs. Bengals receivers The Bills secondary is young and dealing with injuries. That will be a potential issue with Bengals QB Joe Burrow slinging it to WRs Ja’Marr Chase, who caught 87 passes for 1,046 yards and nine TDs despite missing four games this season, and Tee Higgins (74-1,029, seven TDs). The Bills’ top CB, Tre’Davious White, has been eased back into action after missing a year because of a knee injury and has appeared in just seven games. CB Dane Jackson’s status is uncertain after he hurt...
WFAA
The most epic Cowboys-49ers playoff games
The Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday night. It will be another big matchup in a storied rivalry.
WFAA
Why the Cowboys almost always wear white jerseys (when they have the choice)
DALLAS — When the Cowboys and 49ers take the field Sunday, they'll likely feature two of the more aesthetically pleasing uniform combinations in football: The Cowboys in their classic white jerseys with silver-blue pants; the 49ers in their scarlet red jerseys and bronze-gold pants. That's, of course, if the...
Mattress Mack bets $2 million on Cowboys to beat 49ers
DALLAS — Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is tacking on to his big money bets for the Cowboys playoff success. After placing a $200,000 bet on the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC Championship and go to the Super Bowl earlier this month, McIngvale put another wager specifically on the NFC Divisional game against the 49ers.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Report: Player Has LIV Golf Offer Pulled Following TV Deal
According to a tweet by Daniel Rapaport, one player saw his LIV Golf offer axed following their TV deal announcement
WFAA
The Cowboys have the youngest roster of the 8 remaining teams in the NFL playoffs, study says
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys might be good for a while, folks. Hol' up, we dem (young) boyz!. A report from bookies.com showed that Dallas has the youngest roster of the eight remaining teams in the NFL Playoffs. Here is a breakdown of those teams and their average roster age:
WFAA
We listed the 5 best moments in Cowboys-49ers playoff history
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will take on each other in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The winner of the matchup will face the winner of the Giants-Eagles game for the NFC Championship. Dallas enters the game as four-point underdogs,...
WFAA
Florida Panthers coach Maurice fined $25,000 for criticizing officials
TORONTO, ON — Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice has been fined $25,000 for comments about the officiating after a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Well, Maurice was not only critical of the fact his team was assessed seven penalties - and a penalty shot against - to Toronto’s three minor penalties, he also suggested it was personal.
WFAA
Former NFL player kills mountain lion 'wreaking havoc' in Colorado neighborhood
DENVER — A former Denver Broncos player is sharing quite the hunting story on the radio this week. Derek Wolfe also shared a photo on Instagram of the huge mountain lion he said he killed on Tuesday. Derek Wolfe spent 16 minutes talking about it on "The Drive" with...
WFAA
Dallas Wings trade Allisha Gray to Atlanta Dream
DALLAS — The Dallas Wings have traded guard Allisha Gray to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for the Dream's first round pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft (third overall) and first round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. “I would like to thank Allisha for all she has done...
WFAA
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn interviews for Broncos, Colts head coaching positions
DALLAS — Buckle up, Cowboys fans. Your team's defensive coordinator is being sought after. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn finished two rounds of interviews on Friday – one for the Denver Broncos head coach position and the other for the Indianapolis Colts head coach position – just days ahead of the NFC Divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers.
