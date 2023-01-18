Read full article on original website
The State Port Pilot
Mary Lou Coleman
Mary Lou Coleman, 92, former resident of Oak Island, passed on Sunday, January 9, 2023 in Belhaven, North Carolina. Mrs. Coleman was born in Southport on March 16, 1930. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
The State Port Pilot
George Ratliff Johnson
George Ratliff Johnson, 69, of Winnabow, North Carolina passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was born on August 1, 1953, in Southport, North Carolina, son of the late Herbert and Florie Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Johnson and his sister-in-law, Velma Johnson.
The State Port Pilot
Derith Ann Witkege
Derith Ann Witkege, age 79, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Witkege was born May 3, 1943, daughter of the late Roland G. Proctor and Marian Genevieve Ball. To plant a tree in memory of Derith Witkege as a living tribute, please visit Tribute...
