George Ratliff Johnson, 69, of Winnabow, North Carolina passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was born on August 1, 1953, in Southport, North Carolina, son of the late Herbert and Florie Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Johnson and his sister-in-law, Velma Johnson.

WINNABOW, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO