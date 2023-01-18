ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Liberals mock Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for furry white vest on Davos panel

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rVDJ_0kJ99yO200

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema caused a stir at Davos not only for the high-five she shared with Sen. Joe Manchin, but for the furry vest she wore — with one Twitter user asking, “Why is she dressed like a sheep?”

The Arizona independent, known for her maverick fashion tastes in a chamber ​dominated by Brooks Brothers suits​, ​rocked the fluffy white vest and her usual heavy framed glasses when she appeared onstage during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps.

While her high-five with Manchin to celebrate blocking filibuster reform attracted lots of attention in the political press, her unique style turned Twitter users into would-be fashion critics.

“​Why is she dressed like a sheep”? asked Laura Bassett , ​the editor of Jezebel, on the social messaging site.

Others suggested Sinema got her appearances mixed up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfYHu_0kJ99yO200
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wore a furry vest for her appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos — which did not sit well with Twitter users.
AP

“Clearly Kyrsten Sinema heard she was going to Davos & thought it was some kind of Game of Thrones fan convention,” said Tara Dublin , who describes herself as a “MAGA Block Queen” on Twitter. ​​

Sinema is well known for not playing it close to the vest with her wardrobe, setting tongues wagging when she wore a denim vest in the chamber or channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe with a clingy skirt and top and bombshell blond hairstyle.

The 46-year-old also favors vintage clothing, 1950s-style dresses and has been spotted wearing candy-colored wigs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HuCe_0kJ99yO200
Sen. Sinema and her white vest stole the show at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Benedikt von Loebell/World Econo

Another Twitter user remarked on her quirky getups and suggested she star in a new TV show.

“Someone needs to create a new Veep style show called ‘Kristy Cinnamon’ maybe get Jennifer Coolidge for the lead. get a sponsorships from Warby-Parker and Hot Topic,” wrote OGNinja .

Another gave a thumbs down to the vest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKtDX_0kJ99yO200
Sen. Sinema took part in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
AP

​”​A bath mat is not a vest,” wrote Sarah Burris ​, a reporter at Raw Story.

“Sinema decided to take ​’​wolf in sheep’s clothing​’​ way too literally​,​ ” wrote Santiago Mayer , executive director of the liberal group Voters of Tomorrow.

Comments / 6

