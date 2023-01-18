ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Shaquille O’Neal to perform in Indy 500 Snake Pit among other artists

By Deja Studdard
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAr4I_0kJ99vjr00

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indy 500 Snake Pit will feature five electronic music artists on Sunday, May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

Seven time Grammy-nominated music artist Kascade will headline the event. Kascade has collaborated with Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and more.

This will be his second performance in the Snake Pit. Kascade first provided music back in 2015.

IMS: Indy 500 balloon release paused ‘indefinitely’

Other artist slated to perform include DJ Diesel, Jauz, John Summit, and Subtronics at the Race Day concert. DJ Diesel is none other than superstar NBA player Shaquille O’Neal.

“One of the biggest parties of Race Weekend is the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The always unforgettable and epic party in the Snake Pit is a May highlight for many of our fans and an experience like no other. Music fans won’t want to miss this incredible lineup.”

General admission and VIP ticket prices range from $50 – $195. Tickets can be located at the IMS website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Coyne Racing signs Sting Ray Robb to full-time seat

INDIANAPOLIS – The last available full-time seat on this year’s IndyCar Series grid is now filled. Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing has signed Sting Ray Robb to drive the No. 51 Honda in 2023. He finished second in Indy NXT last season, the series formerly known as Indy Lights. “This is an opportunity […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris' Cause of Death Released

American Idol contestant C.J. Harris' cause of death was released on Thursday. Harris died of a heart attack on Jan. 15, a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner in Alabama told PEOPLE. Harris was rushed to the hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. Efforts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful. The singer was 31.
JASPER, AL
racer.com

Pedersen to race in Coyote Red with Foyt

Rookie Benjamin Pedersen will drive the No. 88 entry in this season’s NTT IndyCar Series with AJ Foyt Racing — the car number matching the age of his legendary car owner. The Sexton Properties-backed car will run in the iconic Coyote Red colors with which A.J. Foyt claimed his third and fourth Indy 500 wins. The No. 88 Sexton Chevrolet will make its debut at the IndyCar Open Test at The Thermal Club early next month.
XXL Mag

Wiz Khalifa to Perform During NASCAR’s Clash Race

Wiz Khalifa has been tapped to perform at NASCAR's upcoming 2023 Busch Light Clash. On Jan. 14, Wiz Khalifa confirmed on his Twitter account that he would perform at NASCAR's clash race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 5. "This is going to be big," he tweeted. In...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX59

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs. On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls, both of Kokomo. Both face a […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosely II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosely were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
MORRISTOWN, IN
msn.com

NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the...
FOX59

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
WARSAW, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis Motor Speedway named most filmed location in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States is a filmmaker’s playground with its wide expanse of varying terrain. There are some vistas and spots that have become engrained in movie history like the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art (“Rocky”) and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville (“Coal Miner’s Daughter”). HawaiianIslands.com combed through the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

56K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy