NHL prediction Wednesday: Penguins vs. Senators picks, odds

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still in the driver’s seat for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but things look sketchy in western Pennsylvania right now. The Pens are coming off a win on Monday night, but they needed a last-gasp goal to get to overtime before beating the Anaheim Ducks, one of the worst teams in the NHL .

The Penguins are now just 3-6-2 in their last 11, and those three wins came against Arizona , Vancouver, and Anaheim. All three required comebacks.

Penguins vs. Senators prediction (7 p.m. ET)

The Ottawa Senators are also fighting it lately. The Sens put together a brief hot streak to vault themselves onto the fringes of the playoff race, but they’ve since dropped four of five and are now nine points behind Pittsburgh in the standings.

But this is a golden opportunity for Ottawa to put a dent in Pittsburgh’s lead. Not only do the two teams tango in Ottawa on Wednesday, but they play in Pittsburgh on Friday. By Saturday, Ottawa could be within five points of the Pens.

Betting on the NHL?

And right now is a great time to be facing Pittsburgh. Not only are the Pens struggling to get results, but they’re also getting outplayed at five-on-five by a wide margin. Over their last 10 games, Pittsburgh ranks 21st in expected goals rate and high-danger chance rate at even strength.

Ottawa’s struggled to get results lately, but the Sens have been a much better five-on-five team compared to Pittsburgh over this rough patch. Back Ottawa in a big spot on Wednesday night.

Penguins vs. Senators pick

Senators moneyline (+105, BetMGM )

