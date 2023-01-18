Read full article on original website
Flood-Damaged Cars From California Are About To Hit The Used Market
The recent winter storms that have hit California have dumped trillions of gallons of water on the state. While that’s helped drought conditions, the downside is that all that winter weather and water have caused billions in damages across the state. Included in that number as the Los Angeles Times shows are thousands of flood-damaged cars that are about to hit the used market.
