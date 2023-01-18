Read full article on original website
‘Worsening economic environment’: Pierce County Chambers Bay Resort development scrapped
(The Center Square) – The Chambers Bay Golf Course in Pierce County, Washington is terminating the development of a resort due to a worsening economic environment. Pierce County and Chambers Bay Resort, LLC had entered a ground lease agreement to develop a resort on the golf course in 2019. The complex was planned to include a hotel, clubhouse, restaurant, spa, meeting space and adjacent golf villas, according to the county. ...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Bill Requiring License To Dip Cowlitz Smelt Heard in Olympia
Quick, name the two Northwest counties with the ignominious distinction of having the most residents cited during last year’s smelt opener on the Cowlitz River – the one in which 2,800 pounds worth of overlimits of the ESA-listed fish were seized by game wardens. If you said King...
King County Parks Levy helps build a bridge to Pierce County
(The Center Square) – The King and Pierce County line will be connected over the White River in 2024 following an announced steel trail bridge project. The 22 mile long trail is expected to be completed sometime in 2024. The project costs an estimated $16 million. The King County Parks Levy helped generate $12.8 towards the project.
KING-5
Founder of Seattle West African immigrant nonprofit accused of embezzling millions
SEATTLE — A preeminent Seattle nonprofit dedicated to helping African immigrants, is embroiled in scandal, in-fighting and legal wrangling in what could be the largest alleged case of charity fraud in Washington state history. On Dec. 16, a King County Superior Court Commissioner issued an order agreeing there was...
IonQ to Open First Quantum Computing Manufacturing Facility in the U.S., Supported by the U.S. Congressional Delegation From Washington State
COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023-- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced plans to open the first known dedicated quantum computing manufacturing facility in the U.S., located in the suburbs of Seattle, Washington. The new facility will house IonQ’s growing R&D and manufacturing teams, as they develop systems to meet continued customer demand. With public support from U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) — an early proponent of the CHIPS and Science Act — and Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, U.S. representative from Washington’s 1st congressional district, today’s announcement is part of IonQ’s broader intent to invest $1 billion through expansion in the Pacific Northwest over the next 10 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005073/en/ Multi-floor facility located in Bothell, Washington, will support IonQ’s development of quantum computing systems (Photo: IonQ)
Downtown Seattle shoppers feeling the impact of recent big business closures
SEATTLE — Time is running out for another downtown Seattle staple. One of downtown Seattle’s longest-standing movie theaters is closing its doors next month. The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater is one of 39 that will shut off screens across the country. "It's terrible because it's common that...
Phys.org
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green
Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he's helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. "See that little black line?" he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it's little more than a speck on the horizon off Whidbey...
nwpb.org
A park from pollution: 30 years after the ASARCO smokestack demolition, Tacoma’s waterfront transforms
It was a clear day in Tacoma on January 17, 1993. Commencement Bay was crowded with boats. Families gathered on boat decks and across North Tacoma sidewalks to watch the demolition of what was once the tallest smokestack in the world, the ASARCO smokestack that loomed over Tacoma’s waterfront for nearly 100 years.
Chronicle
UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight
Michelle Mackey’s family is now desperately trying to fly her back to the U.S. as the private hospital she is currently in, Hospital CIMA in San Jose, Costa Rica, is now refusing to give her any non-emergency medical care. According to an update from Lindsay Fillman, a family friend...
Tapped out? How the rising cost of beer is impacting Seattle area consumers
EDMONDS, Wash. — If you're one of the many people who love the taste of a cold, crisp beer, you may have noticed spending more money on it. The drink is the latest target of inflation and ongoing supply chain issues and it's hitting Seattle area breweries. Washington's largest...
KOMO News
'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
December 2022 water levels break eight historical records
December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
q13fox.com
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
Pierce County ambulance service announces layoffs
Pierce County could soon lose an entire ambulance service to job cuts. Scott Adams, an assistant chief with West Pierce Fire & Rescue, has raised concerns about how layoffs at American Medical Response (AMR) could impact responses to emergencies. Adams said by the end of this month, AMR will cease...
Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
Amazon pulling out of downtown Seattle office tower after 12 years
SEATTLE — More tech workers are moving out of downtown Seattle. Amazon is moving employees out of the West 8th Tower at 2001 Eighth Avenue, a block away from the company’s headquarters and iconic Amazon Spheres. The company said it will be moving about 2,000 workers into other...
thenationalnews.com
Layoffs at Amazon and Microsoft deal big blow to second-largest US tech hub Seattle
Job cuts at Amazon and Microsoft are the latest blow for the Seattle region in the US state of Washington, which is still struggling to recover from the pandemic-era destruction of the commuter economy that, as in many cities, is the lifeblood of America’s second-largest tech hub. The number...
Public pressure puts Tumwater teen with special needs back in Lakefair competition
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Abigail Vandenberg-Flodstrom has been told, “No,” her entire life. It happened again this month to the 16-year-old Tumwater girl who has a developmental delay, according to her mother, Vanessa Ofte. In December, classmates of Vandenberg-Flodstrom’s at Black Hills High School elected to have her...
Northwest Asian Weekly moves to online only, Seattle Chinese Post closes
SEATTLE — This week marks the end of an era. The Northwest Asian Weekly is rolling out its last print issue. Assunta Ng, founder and publisher, said when the paper was started in 1982, they were meeting a need. “We tried to get the key information for the immigrant...
theregistryps.com
Amazon, Microsoft & Meta Closing Offices Will Make a Big Dent in the Puget Sound Office Market
The Patagonia vest recession, a current economic condition that New York University Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway aptly named because he’s predicting it will mostly affect employees of big technology companies, seems to be in full swing. Coupled with what may seem like a lasting transformation of how these companies work, the office space in cities where these companies have made big moves in the past will likely become abundant. In the latest iteration of this phenomenon, large technology employers across the Puget Sound region, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, to name a few, are jettisoning their office space by either not renewing leases or placing large swats of space on the sublease market, and the impact may take years to overcome.
